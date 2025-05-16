Sprint Freestyler Bianca Costea Announces Transfer From Louisville To Virginia Tech

Bianca Costea has announced on Instagram that she will join Virginia Tech this fall for the 2025-2026 season. Costea spent two seasons at Louisville and has two years of eligibility remaining.

The Romanian native arrived to Louisville in fall 2023. She did not swim at ACCs as a freshman, instead swimming a lifetime best of a 48.96 in the 100 free at the Louisville First Chance Meet. She did not swim at ACCs as a sophomore either but swam a season best of a 22.87 in the 50 free at the Louisville Last Chance meet.

Costea’s Best SCY Times are:

50 free: 22.56

100 free: 48.96

200 free: 1:50.13

The Virginia Tech women finished 9th out of 15 teams at the 2025 ACC Championships with 411.5 points, just about 50 points behind 8th place Pitt (462 points). Louisville notably was 3rd on the women’s side at ACCs. Virginia Tech finished 20th overall at the 2025 NCAA Championships.

It took times of a 22.41 in the 50 free and a 48.72 in the 100 free to earn a second swim at ACCs. The Virginia Tech women did not have any finalists in either event.

Although she is just off of scoring at the conference level, she has the potential to be a member of the team’s relays. Her 50 free would have been 3rd on the roster this season while her 100 free would have been 3rd as well. The team’s 200 free relay was 7th while their 400 free relay was 6th at ACCs. Carmen Weiler Sastre led the team in the 50 and 100 freestyles but did not swim either event at ACCs or NCAAs.