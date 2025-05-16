Bama’s Cadence Vincent Drops a Second in 1 Free & Koski Doubles Up – Bulldog Grand Slam Recap

Athens Bulldogs Grand Slam

May 16-18, 2025

Gabrielsen Aquatic Center, Athens, Georgia

Long Course Meters (50 meters), Prelims/Finals

Meet Central

Psych Sheets

Results Available on Meet Mobile “2025 Bulldog Grand Slam”

Recap Prelims: Day 1



Tomas Koski, who earlier this month tied his Finnish National record in the 200 free, started out his 100/400 free double by taking the win in the 100 free. The Georgia Bulldog, who twice individually climbed the podium at the 2025 Men’s NCAAs, set a new personal best en route to his victory.

Out in 23.93, the only swimmer under 24.00, Koski closed in 25.65, dropping .01 off his previous best, as he stopped the clock in 49.58. Koski set his previous best of 49.59 at a meet this time last year. His time tonight, while a little short of the Finnish national record of 49.44, is under the World Aquatic’s B Cut Time, so Koski, whose 200 time is already under the A Cut Time, could be looking to add an event, should he swim at Worlds. SEC rival Tim Korstanje dropped nearly a second from his time this morning to place 2nd overall in 50.48, but still well off his entry time of 49.67.

Koski wrapped up his evening in the last event with a win in the 400 free. Koski attacked the race from the get-go, opening up a lead of nearly a full second at the 100 turn, and he never looked back. This morning, the Finn placed 2nd behind SEC rival Charlie Hawke of Alabama but reversed the order tonight, as Koski ran away with the win, dropping 8.45 seconds from his prelims time, hitting the wall in 3:52.26 to Hawke’s 3:55.63.

The pair, who finished in the same order at the NCAAs in the 500 this past year, with Koski taking 5th, were joined under the 4:00 minute mark by Sam Powe. Powe, who represents Georgia collegiately, is more known as a backstroker, but his 3:56.94 this evening represents a new PB of over half a second for the 21-year-old.

Hawke’s teammate at Alabama, Cadence Vincent, had a very strong showing in the evening’s first event. Vincent, who wrapped up her sophomore year with the Crimson Tide by placing 10th in the 100 free and 8th in the 50 free at NCAAs, blasted her way to the win tonight with a result of 54.50 in the 100 free. The West Virginia native entered today with a PB of 55.68 but undercut that this morning with a time of 55.24. Undercutting that result by a further .74, Vincent has chopped off more than a second in just one day. Her success can be seen in the backhalf, where she has dropped all of her time from her previous bests.

Previous Best (5/24) Prelims Finals 1st 50 26.52 26.75 26.59 2nd 50 29.16 28.49 28.01 Final 55.68 55.24 54.50

Georgia’s Helena Jones, who won a swim-off at NCAA to earn a second swim in the 100 free, placed 2nd to Vincent this evening, touching in 55.76, just ahead of 16 year old Sarah Paisley Owen, who dipped under 56 for the first time, taking 3rd in 55.93.

Florida teammates Mabel Zavaros and Mason Laur won their respective 200 butterflys. Zavaros, who swam the 200 back at NCAAs this year, easily paced the field as she cruised to a win with a time of 2:11.57, more than three seconds ahead of runner-up Ieva Maluka (2:14.90). Laur, too won by over three seconds as his 1:57.22, easily outpaced runner-up Drew Hitchcock‘s 2:00.35 and Baylor Stanton‘s 2:02.02.

Both the women’s and men’s 100 breaststroke were close affairs, with margins of victory of less than a tenth of a second in each. Evelyn Entrekin of Dynamo trailed the earlier leader, Charlotte Headland, 33.67 to 33.09, at the halfway turn but used a strong backhalf to pass Headland and take the win 1:10.27 to 1:10.34.

The men’s race was an even closer affair. Alabama teammates Mark Underwood and Noah Saylor were separated by just .01 at the finish, with Underwood taking the win 1:03.71 to 1:03.72. The pair, 30.08 and 30.06, at the turn trailed the eventual third-place finisher Colin Cosgrove, also of Alamaba. He hit the 50-meter mark first in 29.70 but couldn’t match his teammates’ back halves and settled for third with a time of 1:03.94.

The women’s 4th place finisher in the 100 free, Shea Furse, set an early pace and held on to take the win in the 400 free, as she cruised to victory in 4:16.10, winning ahead of Florida’s Camille DeBoer by over five seconds.