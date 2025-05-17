Chloe Quarles Joining UNLV This Fall After Cal Poly Cuts Program

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Chloe Quarles will join UNLV this fall after originally being committed to Cal Poly for fall 2025. Back in March, Cal Poly announced they would cut their men’s and women’s swimming effective immediately.

The California native will now travel out of state for her collegiate career. In February, Quarles swam to numerous best times at the CSTE Presidents Day Classic. Those best times included a 53.03 in the 100 free as well as a 57.27 100 back. She posted a 56.72 in the 100 fly as well.

Quarles’ best SCY times are:

100 fly: 56.72

100 back: 57.27

100 free: 53.03

The UNLV women finished 2nd at the 2025 Mountain West Championships with 1178 points. San Diego State earned the conference title with 1283 points. Fernanda Guerra led the way for UNLV with 83 individual points including a win in the 100 fly as she touched in a personal best 52.61.

Quarles is within reach of what it took to make it back in her primary events. It took a 55.65 in the 100 fly and a 56.42 in the 100 back to earn a second swim.

Quarles will arrive on campus this fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Rachel Wigginton of Canada and Ava Knopsnyder of Pennsylvania.

