Spencer Walker Swims 2:03 200 Back To Finish Out IL Senior Champs

2018 SENIOR LC ILLINOIS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday-Sunday, July 12th-15
- Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, Pleasant Prairie, WI
- Long Course Meters
- Hosted By Mundelein Mustangs and Highland Park Aquatic Club
- Results can be found on MeetMobile, search “2018 Senior LC Illinois Swimming Chmps”
- Webcast
Top 5 Team Scores
Combined
- Academy Bullets Swim Club – 2523
- New Trier Aquatics – 1018
- Patriot Aquatic Club – 673.5
- St. Charles Swim Team – 575
- Nasa Wildcat Aquatics – 448
Women’s
- Academy Bullets Swim Club – 1452
- New Trier Aquatics – 491.5
- Patriot Aquatic Club – 478.5
- St. Charles Swim Team – 435
- Nasa Wildcat Aquatics – 230
Men’s
- Academy Bullets Swim Club – 1071
- New Trier Aquatics – 526.5
- Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club – 296
- Wheaton Swim Club, Inc. – 224
- Glenview Titan Aquatic Club – 220
The final day of the Illinois Senior State Championship concluded with the Academy Bullets winning the combined, men’s, and women’s team titles. Academy Bullets’ Spencer Walker, who will be swimming for the Alabama Crimson Tide in about a month, took the men’s 200 back with a new meet record of 2:03.55. Walker swam a pretty good race, splitting 29.24 and 31.69 on the first 2 50s, then slipping a little on the 3rd 50 with a 32.70, and coming home with a quick 29.92. Walker has a personal best of 2:01.50, which he set at last Summer’s Speedo Junior Nationals.
Maxine Parker (Nasa Wildcats) won the women’s 100 free with a 56.68. Parker was out pretty fast, hitting the 50 mark in 27.42, and coming home in 29.26. Parker has a personal best of 56.47, which she set just a couple weeks ago. Future Texas Longhorn Charlie Scheinfeld (New Trier) took the men’s 100 free with a 52.39. In prelims, Scheinfeld posted a new best time of 51.58, going out in 25.05, and coming back in 26.53.
15-year-old Andrew Dai (Wheaton Swim Club) took the men’s 200 fly with a new best time of 2:05.22, shedding .4 seconds off his previous best. He swam a pretty quick first 100, touching in 1:00.01 (28.38/31.63), and coming home in 1:05.21 (32.45/32.76).
Other Day 4 Event Winners:
- Women’s 1500: Audrey Coffey (Academy Bullets) – 17:10.36
- Men’s 1500: Everet Andrew (Nasa Wildcat) – 16:34.07
- Women’s 200 Back: Margaret Guanci (New Trier) – 2:19.13
- Women’s 200 Fly: Emma Gleason (Patriot Aquatic Club) – 2:18.09
I thought GTAC was going to dominate with all those top transfers?
Is anyone else suddenly getting a weird new format, at least on desktop version of this comment section? SwimSwam, did you do this, or is my computer doing weird things?
Hi Hambone – thanks for your feedback, this isn’t a ‘new format’ per se, it’s just a stopgap while there’s a glitch in the commenting system. Discuz, which is a massive platform, released an update last night that crashed the whole site (and I imagine many others, as our setup is not atypical).
Hopefully all will return to normal sooner rather than later!