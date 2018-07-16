Spencer Walker Swims 2:03 200 Back To Finish Out IL Senior Champs

2018 SENIOR LC ILLINOIS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thursday-Sunday, July 12th-15

Pleasant Prairie RecPlex, Pleasant Prairie, WI

Long Course Meters

Hosted By Mundelein Mustangs and Highland Park Aquatic Club

Results can be found on MeetMobile, search “2018 Senior LC Illinois Swimming Chmps”

Webcast

Top 5 Team Scores

Combined

Academy Bullets Swim Club – 2523 New Trier Aquatics – 1018 Patriot Aquatic Club – 673.5 St. Charles Swim Team – 575 Nasa Wildcat Aquatics – 448

Women’s

Academy Bullets Swim Club – 1452 New Trier Aquatics – 491.5 Patriot Aquatic Club – 478.5 St. Charles Swim Team – 435 Nasa Wildcat Aquatics – 230

Men’s

Academy Bullets Swim Club – 1071 New Trier Aquatics – 526.5 Chicago Wolfpack Aquatic Club – 296 Wheaton Swim Club, Inc. – 224 Glenview Titan Aquatic Club – 220

The final day of the Illinois Senior State Championship concluded with the Academy Bullets winning the combined, men’s, and women’s team titles. Academy Bullets’ Spencer Walker, who will be swimming for the Alabama Crimson Tide in about a month, took the men’s 200 back with a new meet record of 2:03.55. Walker swam a pretty good race, splitting 29.24 and 31.69 on the first 2 50s, then slipping a little on the 3rd 50 with a 32.70, and coming home with a quick 29.92. Walker has a personal best of 2:01.50, which he set at last Summer’s Speedo Junior Nationals.

Maxine Parker (Nasa Wildcats) won the women’s 100 free with a 56.68. Parker was out pretty fast, hitting the 50 mark in 27.42, and coming home in 29.26. Parker has a personal best of 56.47, which she set just a couple weeks ago. Future Texas Longhorn Charlie Scheinfeld (New Trier) took the men’s 100 free with a 52.39. In prelims, Scheinfeld posted a new best time of 51.58, going out in 25.05, and coming back in 26.53.

15-year-old Andrew Dai (Wheaton Swim Club) took the men’s 200 fly with a new best time of 2:05.22, shedding .4 seconds off his previous best. He swam a pretty quick first 100, touching in 1:00.01 (28.38/31.63), and coming home in 1:05.21 (32.45/32.76).

Other Day 4 Event Winners: