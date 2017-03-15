Speedo Signs British Swimming Talents Duncan Scott & Chloe Tutton

Speedo, the world’s leading swimwear brand, has signed British swimmers Duncan Scott and Chloe Tutton to Team Speedo.

At just 19-years-old, Stirling-based Scott is already a two-time Olympic Silver Medalist, having earned medals in the 4 x 200 freestyle and 4 x 100 medley relay in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. In 2015, he won his first World Championship gold as part of the men’s 4x200m Freestyle relay team and is currently the male British record holder in the men’s 100m freestyle with a time of 48.01.

Having competed in Speedo at many of his major meets, Scott’s partnership with Speedo is based on a desire for technical product and equipment that allows him to perform at this best and offer maximum level of comfort.

Scott said: “Growing up, all my role models wore Speedo when they competed. I’ve always seen Speedo as the top brand in swimming and if I want to achieve the best I need to work with the best. I am excited and humbled to be a part of Team Speedo which has always been home to the top swimmers in the world.”

20-year-old Cardiff-born Chloe Tutton has already had a promising start to her career, having finished fourth in the Women’s 200m Breaststroke in last year’s Olympic Games, just 0.06 seconds off a podium finish. In the European Championships 2016, Tutton claimed bronze in the Women’s 100 Breaststroke in London and was part of the golden Women’s 4×100 Medley relay team. She also secured Bronze at World Short Course championships 2016 in Canada.

Tutton said: “I’m thrilled and honored to represent such a good quality brand. I have worn Speedo race suits from my very first race when I was eight years old until my Olympic finals last year. I love the quality, fit and reliability of the swimwear, and competing in Speedo makes me inspired, alive and confident. With Speedo by my side, I want to continue getting faster, stronger to achieve more in the sport that I love.”

Both Scott and Tutton are now looking toward the 17th FINA World Championships this summer, with Scott focused on increasing his individual swims and Tutton hopeful to make her first long course world championship team.

Rob Hicking, Brand Director at Speedo International, said: “We are delighted to welcome both Duncan and Chloe to Team Speedo. They are both exciting young British swimmers, and supporting rising stars who are the future face of the sport is so important to Speedo. Speedo’s goal is to inspire people to swim, and we’re confident Duncan and Chloe will proudly do that.”

