Speedo Announces Partnership With 2018 Commonwealth Games

Speedo Australia is proud to announce the sponsorship of the Australian Commonwealth Games Team for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018).

For as long as most Australians can remember, Australia’s best swimmers and divers have been wearing the world’s most iconic swimwear brand, with Speedo’s support of the team dating back over 75 years.

Speedo was born on Bondi in 1928 and supporting the 2018 team on home soil, with some of Australia’s best beaches as a backdrop, is a fitting way to celebrate our 90th birthday.

Graham Eyres, Brand Manager – Speedo Pacific said: “We’re thrilled to be extending our relationship with the Team. It’s our mission to inspire all Australians to swim, and grow the sport of swimming, and we believe our Commonwealth team sponsorship will do this. We can’t wait to see what our swimmers and divers deliver on a home soil Commonwealth Games”.

Commonwealth Games Australia CEO Craig Phillips welcomed the GC2018 partnership. “Commonwealth Games Australia and Speedo have partnered together for many Commonwealth Games and we are really pleased that our swimmers and divers will again be chasing gold in the pool at a home games wearing Speedo. We are confident that Speedo will produce high quality swimwear for our athletes that will allow them to compete at their best on the Gold Coast.”

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) Chairman, Peter Beattie AC said: “From 5 – 14 April 2018, Speedo’s product range will be on display as the swimmers and divers of the Australian Commonwealth Games team rule the pool at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre. Speedo’s ongoing support for the Commonwealth Games movement, having supported the team since around 1958, is applauded. They are another great addition to the ever-expanding GC2018 Sponsor Family and we look forward to working with them to deliver a great Games.”

The agreement will see Speedo supply training and competition wear to the Australian swimming and diving teams.

This announcement follows Speedo’s extended 12-year partnership with the Australian Olympic Team, taking their support of the team up to the 2028 Olympic Games – making it one of the longest standing sporting sponsorships in Australian history.

As the world leading swimwear brand, Speedo is proud to be supporting both the Australian Commonwealth and Olympic Teams.

About Speedo®

The world’s leading swimwear brand, Speedo is passionate about life in and around the water, creating revolutionary new technologies, designs and innovations and supporting swimming from grass-roots through to elite level. In the 1920s Speedo made history with the Racerback: the world’s first non-wool suit. In 2008 Speedo redefined swimwear again with Fastskin LZR RACER – the fastest and most technologically advanced swimsuit ever created. In 2015, Speedo launched the Fastskin LZR Racer X, the first suit engineered to help swimmers feel their fastest. Its development was made possible through analyses of the physical and psychological aspects of competitive swimming with over 330 elite swimmers, including multiple world-record holder Ryan Lochte. Speedo is owned by Speedo Holdings B.V and distributed in over 170 countries around the world; to find out more visit: www.speedo.com. SPEEDO, the ARROW device, FASTSKIN, AQUALAB, RACING SYSTEM, BIOFUSE, SPEEDO ENDURANCE, SCULPTURE and LZR RACER are registered trademarks of Speedo Holdings B.V. The LZR RACER suit has worldwide design rights and patents. The FASTSKIN3 cap, goggle and suit has worldwide design rights and patents pending.