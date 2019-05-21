Spahn Brings in 13 Athletes in First Full Recruiting Class at Pepperdine

Courtesy: Pepperdine Athletics

MALIBU, Calif. – The Pepperdine swim and dive team will bring in 13 new student-athletes for the 2019-20 season in head coach Joe Spahn’s first recruiting class, Spahn announced on Wednesday.

“We are extremely excited to welcome these 13 young women to our Waves Family,” said Spahn, who is heading into his second season with the Waves. “This is an extremely talented group that will all make a huge impact to an already very talented team. They all bring something different to the table but they all have something in common, their passion and excitement to do something special here at Pepperdine. I am excited to see what this class accomplishes over the next four years. This class was made possible by our current team. They have an energy and passion that makes other likeminded young women gravitate towards them. I think this next year’s team will do something very special!”

Here’s some info on the incoming Waves:

Caroline Anderson | Butterfly/IM | Las Vegas, Nev. | Bishop Gorman HS

Spahn says: “Caroline is a great student athlete who will instantly make an impact for our team in the butterfly and IM events. She will help raise the level of training for our butterfly and IM groups. Caroline has a lot of potential and we are excited to see her develop.”

Kendall Brown | Breaststroke/IM | Rockwall, Texas | Rockwall HS

Spahn says: “Kendall is a very strong breaststroker who has been improving rapidly over the past two years and we see a lot of potential. She has a great personality and a very positive attitude that will help fill the hole from our graduating breaststrokers.”

Julianna Birlin | Freestyle/IM | Austin, Texas | Vandegrift HS

Spahn says: “Julianna is a very versatile swimmer that will make an instant impact on relays and in individual events. She is very talented and we can’t wait to see her improve even more. She has a great attitude and a lot of drive that will serve her very well.”

Allison Cho | Freestyle | Valencia, Calif. | Valencia HS

Spahn says: “Allison is a fast-rising sprinter that will add a lot of depth to our relays and already strong freestyle events. She has had huge improvements over the past two years and we believe she has a lot more left. She has a very positive attitude that very is uplifting.”

Caroline Eckel | Backstroke | Livermore, Calif. | Granada HS

Spahn says: “Caroline will be a great addition to our team as she will make an impact in our backstroke and sprint events, both individually and in relays. She has a great energy to her that will make those around her better.”

Sarah Hamilton | Butterfly/Freestyle | Concord, Calif. | Carondelet HS

Spahn says: “Sarah will be an immediate impact swimmer for us. She brings a lot to the table with her strength in butterfly from the 50 to the 200. She will also be an immediate player with our freestyle relays. She has an eagerness to improve and I believe she has a lot of potential.”

Mackenzie Hamlett | Freestyle | Bulverde, Texas | Smithson Valley HS

Spahn says: “Mackenzie brings much-needed depth to our distance freestyle group. Her positive attitude and strong work ethic will be very valuable to those around her. We are excited to watch her continue her rapid time drops here at Pepperdine.”

Nohea Lileikis | Freestyle | Honolulu, Hawaii | Punahou School

Spahn says: “Nohea is one of the nicest girls around but has a very competitive side to her. She will make a major impact for this team with her versatility in individual events and relays. Her positive attitude will be very contagious and lift her teammates to new heights.”

Emily Morton | Backstroke/IM | Golden, Colo. | Lakewood HS

Spahn says: “Emily is a very talented IM and backstroker. She has had a tremendous amount of improvement over the past year and a half and we are excited to watch her continue to improve. She has a very positive and energetic personality that is a true team player. She will make a huge impact in and out of the water.”

Jenna Sanchez | Freestyle/Breaststroke | Highland, Calif. | Redlands East Valley HS

Spahn says: “Jenna is a sprint freestyle and breaststroke specialist that will strengthen our breaststroke group while adding even more depth to our freestyle events. She has a competitive attitude with a great work ethic that will push herself and others around her.”

Olivia Stotz | Diving | La Grange, Ill. | Lyons Township HS

Spahn says: “Lilly has a fun and energetic personality with a lot of talent on the boards. She will be an immediate scorer for our team and will continue to strengthen a rapidly growing diving group.”

Paige Tattersall | Freestyle | Granite Bay, Calif. | Granite Bay HS

Spahn says: “Paige has a great range in her freestyle. She has a lot of power and speed for the 100 but yet has the ability to continue that speed for some distance. She has a contagiously positive personality yet is a fierce competitor. She will be an instant impact with her wide range.”

Jasmine Williams | Backstroke/Freestyle | Auburn, Calif. | Folsom HS

Spahn says: “Jasmine is a great backstroke and sprint freestyle specialist. She will make an instant impact for our relays and individual events. She helps strengthen an already strong backstroke group that will make for some fun racing in practice.”

The Waves are coming off their best finish in the Pacific Coast Swim and Dive Conference since the 2007-08 season, finishing in second place.