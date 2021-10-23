South Korea’s Han Dakyung, Ryu Jiwon Smash National Record in Women’s 800 Free

2021 FINA WORLD CUP STOP #3 – DOHA

Thursday, October 21st – Saturday, October 23rd

Hamad Aquatic Center, Doha, Qatar

Prelims: 10 am local / 3 am ET

Finals: 6 pm local / 11 am ET

SCM (25m)

South Korean swimmers have been on a tear at the FINA World Cup stop in Doha, national records-wise, and got off to a hot start on the final day of competition.

Both Han Dakyung and Ryu Jiwon swam 11-plus seconds under the national record in the women’s 800 freestyle, with Han leading the way at 8:24.06. She was second overall, with Ryu just behind in third in at 8:24.80. Han was in third for the majority of the last 400m, until she surged at the 700-meter mark to close in a 1:02.29 split over Ryu’s 1:03.36.

Jo Hyun-Ju previously owned the record, set at 8:35.98 in 2015. Han was 2:05.15 at the 200-mark, 4:14.61 at the 400, and 7:25.32 at the 700; Ryu was 2:04.25 at the 200, 4:12.42 at the 400 and 7:23.53 at the 700.

Simona Quadarella won the race on Saturday in 8:21.41, the No. 4 time in the world this year.

Han, a Tokyo Olympian, is also the national record holder in the long course 800 free. She went 8:39.06 at Korean National Trials in 2019. She also set the national record in the short course 400 free in Doha, going 4:05.90.

Later in the session, Jeong Soeun downed the South Korean record in the women’s 100 free, going 54.06. Kim Seo-Yeong owned the previous record at 54.83, from the 2020 South Korean Championships.