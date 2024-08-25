South Jersey Aquatic Club’s Lianne Pobaldor to swim for Wagner College this fall (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lianne Poblador from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, will head up to Staten Island, NY to represent Wagner College starting this fall. Poblador recently graduated from Cherry Hill High School West, and represented South Jersey Aquatic Club (SJAC) at the club level.

I am pleased to announce my commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Wagner College. I would like to thank God, my family and coaches for supporting me through this process! Go seahawks

Several of Poblador’s best times have come from high school dual meets, with her 100 free PB (55.67) swum at Cherry Hill West vs Cherry Hill East, 200 free PB (2:04.30) coming from Cherry Hill West vs Haddonfield, and 50 free PB (25.19) coming from Cherry Hill West vs Shawnee, all of which took place during the 2022-2023 season.

Poblador most recently swam at the MA SJAC Gator Classic, where she posted a PB in her 100 breast (1:16.48) and 50 fly (28.62). She additionally swam season bests in her 100 fly (1:02.01) for 12th, 100 back (1:02.99) for 14th, 200 free (2:07.63) for 27th, 100 free (56.40) for 13th, and 50 free (25.77) for 6th.

Best times SCY:

50 free – 25.19

100 free – 55.67

200 free – 2:04.30

500 free – 5:13.10

100 fly – 1:01.01

Wagner College is a D1 Mid-Major in the Northeast Conference, and they placed 3rd at the conference championships this year. The Seahawks were led by Rebekka Luoto, a freshman, who racked up 2 wins. To qualify for a second swim at the 2024 Northeast Conference Championships, it took times of 24.65/54.58/1:57.74/5:17.83. Poblador’s 500 best of 5:13.10 would have landed her in the ‘C’ final.

Other members of Poblador’s recruiting class include Georgia’s Kaylin Lila (sprint free), Lovisa Ramsten from Sweden (fly/free), and Gaya Gavran from Italy (fly/free).

