South Dakota & Valparaiso Earn Summit League Honors

South Dakota’s Sabrina Sabadeanu was named The Summit League Women’s Swimmer of the Week, while Valparaiso’s Dylan Kirar earned the Men’s Swimmer of the Week award for their performances during the week of Oct. 1 – 9.

SABRINA SABADEANU, SOUTH DAKOTA

So. // Commerce City, Colo.

Named Summit League Swimmer of the Week for the first time in her career

Finished first in the 100 back (58.58) and 200 back (2:05.61) in meet against Minnesota State

Swam a 2:10.12 to place first in the 200 IM

Also nominated: Morgan McCormick, Denver

DYLAN KIRAR, VALPARAISO

Jr. // Arvada, Colo.

Named Summit League Swimmer of the Week for the first time in his career

Finished first in the 1000 free (9:55.87) and 500 free (4:56.00) in meet against league foe Eastern Illinois

Moved into third on Valpo’s Top 10 list with time in the 1000 free

Also nominated: Sid Farber, Denver

South Dakota’s Sarah Schank received The Summit League Women’s Diver of the Week honor for her performance during the week of Oct. 1 – 9.

SARAH SCHANK, SOUTH DAKOTA

Jr. // Cottage Grove, Minn.