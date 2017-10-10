South Dakota & Valparaiso Earn Summit League Honors

Press Release courtesy of The Summit League.
South Dakota’s Sabrina Sabadeanu was named The Summit League Women’s Swimmer of the Week, while Valparaiso’s Dylan Kirar earned the Men’s Swimmer of the Week award for their performances during the week of Oct. 1 – 9.
SABRINA SABADEANU, SOUTH DAKOTA
So. // Commerce City, Colo.
- Named Summit League Swimmer of the Week for the first time in her career
- Finished first in the 100 back (58.58) and 200 back (2:05.61) in meet against Minnesota State
- Swam a 2:10.12 to place first in the 200 IM
Also nominated: Morgan McCormick, Denver
DYLAN KIRAR, VALPARAISO
Jr. // Arvada, Colo.
- Named Summit League Swimmer of the Week for the first time in his career
- Finished first in the 1000 free (9:55.87) and 500 free (4:56.00) in meet against league foe Eastern Illinois
- Moved into third on Valpo’s Top 10 list with time in the 1000 free
Also nominated: Sid Farber, Denver
South Dakota’s Sarah Schank received The Summit League Women’s Diver of the Week honor for her performance during the week of Oct. 1 – 9.
SARAH SCHANK, SOUTH DAKOTA
Jr. // Cottage Grove, Minn.
- Earned her first career Summit League Diver of the Week award
- Swept both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives in meet against Minnesota State
- Had scores of 248.00 in the 1-meter and 265.85 in the 3-meter
Three Jeffco Hurricanes (Sabrina, Dylan, and Morgan) making the club proud.