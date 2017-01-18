South Africa’s Calvyn Justus Nominated for 2017 Shorty Awards

South African Olympic swimmer Calvyn Justus has been nominated for a Shorty Award based on his social media presence. Justus’ vlogging of events and ceremonies during the 2016 Rio Olympics helped fans get a feel for what it was like to experience the Olympics. You can view his chronicles of the Rio experience on his YouTube channel, which can be found and subscribed to here.

He’s also posted pictures and videos of his experiences with his team as they travel around the world for meets. One of his earlier high-profile projects was his coverage of the 2015 FINA World Cup Series in which he vlogged his experiences in Dubai and Doha.

Justus took to twitter on Tuesday to announce his nomination and tell his fans how to vote. Winners of the Shorty Awards are chosen based on a combination of public votes and scores given by the Real Time Academy.

“I’ve been nominated for a shorty award and it’d mean the world to me if you voted! Click the link.”

The Shorty Awards were the first awards meant to honor and recognize those with a strong social media presence. Millions of people tune in online to watch, and the awards ceremony is held in New York City.