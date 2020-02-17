Sohn Breaks 5A Record with 1:37.0 200 Free at 2020 Texas State Championships

TEXAS BOYS’ 5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 14-15, 2020

Hosted by University of Texas

Meet Info

Defending Champions: Georgetown (results)

Results

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS

Humble Kingwood Park 215 Frisco Wakeland 156 San Antonio Alamo Heights 147 Austin Johnson 131.5 Georgetown 130.5

After placing 5th in 2019, the Humble Kingwood Park boys rose to the top at the 2020 Texas 5A State Championships, winning their first title since 2015. The team didn’t win any individual races, but they did take down a 5A Record as they swept the freestyle relays. Frisco Wakeland repeated as the runner-up, 9 points ahead of Alamo Heights.

A streak of 5A Records fell in the first 3 races of the meet. Alamo Heights kicked off the meet with a Texas 5A Record in the 200 medley relay. Connor Foote gave them the early lead with his 22.31 back split, while McCoy Patterson took on the breast leg in 26.59. Andrew Crosley (fly- 21.97) and Cameron Chan (free- 21.93) closed as they set the record in 1:32.80. They broke their own former mark, as they had set it at a 1:33.16 in prelims.

Foote went on to win the 100 free, breaking 45 for the first time in 44.75. That was a best by over half a second. He just out-touched CC Flour Buff’s Kraig Bray, who also broke 45 for the first time in 44.81. Bray earned an individual title with his 20.51 in the 50 free.

Aledo’s Elijah Sohn knocked half a second off his best as he set the 5A Record in the first individual event of the day. Sohn, a Texas A&M commit, successfully defended his title in 1:37.02, clipping a tenth from the former record set in 2017. Lucas Lovejoy’s Jed Michael Jones continued the record streak with a new 5A Record in the 200 IM. His 1:48.62 was a lifetime best by over a second and took a few hundredths off the former record set in 2017.

The next record fell at the hands of Humble Kingwood Park in the 200 free relay, as they broke a 9-year-old 5A Record. Brendan Flaherty led them off in 21.32. Frankie Zelasko had their fastest split with a 20.55 on the 2nd leg, followed by Christian Ripp (21.16) and Braden Hunt (21.05). They combined for a 1:24.08 win. Humble Kingwood Park swept the free relays, winning the 400 free relay in 3:05.18. Zelasko split a 45.66 on the 2nd leg as the team missed the record by just 2 hundredths.

There were also a couple of individual events in which the records were narrowly missed. Frisco Wakeland’s Conor McKenna and Max Hardt were closely behind the 5A Records as they each won a title. In the 100 fly, McKenna dropped over half a second to win the 100 fly in 48.21. That was less than 2 tenths away from the record and his lifetime best in the 100 free, though he did put up a 45.62 free split from a rolling start. Hardt missed the 100 breast record by just 2 hundredths, clipping his best in 55.69.

Austin Johnson’s John Ceresa and Mansfield Legacy’s Eric Stelmar were also individual winners. Ceresa’s 4:27.21 in the 500 free was a best by 2 seconds. Stelmar was within a second of his best in the 100 back, winning in 48.81.