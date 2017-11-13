SoCal’s Shayla Erickson Verbally Commits to Houston

Shayla Erickson, a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Fountain Valley, California, has verbally committed to swim for the University of Houston beginning in the fall of 2018 . Her parents wrote, “Shayla is very grateful to the UH Swim Team, Coach Ryan and Coach Hannah for welcoming her to the Cougar Family and is looking forward to her future in Houston. Go COOGS!!!”

Erickson is a senior at Fountain Valley High School. Last high school season, she won the 200/500 double (1:49.16 and 4:54.52, respectively) at the Sunset League Finals, contributing to the school’s first league title in 20 years. She then went on to CIF-Southern Section Division I Championships, where she claimed 6th in the 200 free (1:51.39) and 3rd in the 500 (4:51.73). Ten days later she competed at the 2017 USA Swimming Junior National Open Water 5K Championships, finishing fourth in her first-ever open water race.

Erickson swims year-round with Irvine Novaquatics under coach Jeri Marshburn; she has been with the club since 2010. She competed in the 200/400/800/1500 free and 200 fly at 2017 Summer Junior Nationals.

Top Times:

100 Free – 52.67

200 Free – 1:49.16 / 2:07.00

500/400 Free – 4.50.32 / 4:25.81

1000/800 Free – 9:57.10 / 9:02.38

1650/1500 Free – 17:06.74 / 17:27.55

100 Fly – 55.65

200 Fly – 2:03.79 / 2:16.98

Erickson will join fellow verbal commits Haley Benjamin, Kylie Andrews, and Rachel Hicks in the Houston class of 2022.

