SoCal Breaststroker Sean Ward Commits to Nearby USC

Sean Ward, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from Whittier, in Southern California, has committed to swim for the University of Southern California beginning in the fall of 2018.

“I’m thrilled to announce my commitment to the University of Southern California as part of their class of ‘22! It will be my honor to represent USC both in and out of the pool. The academic opportunities, unrivaled team atmosphere, and outstanding coaching staff is exactly what I am looking for and I can’t wait to be a proud part of the Trojan family. Fight On!”

Ward swims for La Serna High School and BREA Aquatics. He won the 100 breast at CIF-Southern Section Division III Championships in May, touching in a personal-best 56.14. He also swam the 50 free in prelims, placing 19th (first alternate). Ward split a 25.69 breaststroke leg on La Serna’s medley relay, and anchored the 400 free relay in 48.08. The next week saw him at CIF State Championships, where he dropped another 6/10 in the 100 breast to place fifth in the state with 55.51.

Ward represented BREA at the 2016 Winter Juniors West, swimming in the 100/200 breaststroke events. In long course season he went best times in the 50/100 free and 100/200 breast this summer.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 55.51

200 breast – 2:04.45

50 free – 22.44

Ward will join the Trojans’ class of 2022 with fellow verbal commits Alexei Sancov (#3 on the SwimSwam list of top 20 recruits) and Ariel Spektor (SwamSwam’s #15 recruit).

