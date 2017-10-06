Seidt Shines As Kentucky Women Roll Over Vanderbilt In Season Opener

Kentucky vs Vanderbilt

The University of Kentucky women opened their season with a decisive win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday, outscoring the Commodores 187-72 at home.

The Wildcats came out on top in 13 of 14 events, led by Asia Seidt who won three events and was also on the first place finishing 200 medley relay. Seidt led a pair of 1-2-3 finishes for Kentucky in the 200 free (1:49.01) and 50 free (23.12), and also touched first in the 100 IM (56.48). On the medley relay she led off in 25.27 to help ‘B’ relay teammates Madison Winstead, Kayla Churman and Meredith Whisenhunt take the win in 1:42.94 over the ‘A’ Kentucky team which was just behind in 1:43.13.

Morgan Belli was also a multiple individual event winner on the day, coming out on top in the 100 (1:04.02) and 200 breast (2:17.05). In the 100 she beat out Winstead (1:04.03) but just one one-hundredth of a second.

Other wins for the Wildcats came from Geena Freriks (1000 free), Bridgette Alexander (100 back), Lauren Edelman (200 fly), Haley McInerny (100 free), Ali Galyer (200 back) and Bailey Bonnett (500 free). Galyer also led off the winning 400 free relay in 52.13 (McInerny won individually in 52.17), as the ‘A’ team won in 3:31.07 over the ‘C’ (3:31.34) and ’B’ (3:31.57) squads.

For Vanderbilt, their lone win came from senior Breanna Sapienza, who was dominant with a time of 56.12 in the 100 fly. She also had a runner-up finish in the 200 fly. Also adding runner-up finishes for the Commodores were junior Johanna Goldbatt (100 back) and sophomore Paige Hamilton (100 fly).