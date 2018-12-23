Sobers Breaks Barbados National Record in 200 Free at Worlds

Courtesy: Emmanuel College Athletics

Emmanuel College swimmer Alex Sobers (from Bridgetown, Barbados) competed in the 14th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) in Hangzhou, China (December 11 – 16, 2018).

In the 200 SCM freestyle, Sobers swam a personal best 1.47.55, setting a new Barbados national record. The old record was 1:48.93, set by Damian Alleyne (December 2001). Sobers time of 1:47.55 earned him a 32nd place finish for the event.

In the 100 SCM freestyle, Sobers swam a personal best 49.71, breaking the 50 second barrier for the first time. Sobers time of 49.71 earned him 51st place in the event.

This is Sobers’ 3rd World Championships appearance. He also represented Barbados in the 2016 Rio Olympics.