SMU Opens Class of 2025 Recruiting with Verbal from “BOTR” Butterflyer AnneMarie Vlaic

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

AnneMarie Vlaic from Lake Oswego, Oregon, has announced her verbal commitment to Southern Methodist University for 2025-26.

“I am incredibly ecstatic and honored to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Southern Methodist University!! I want to give a huge thanks to all the coaches, teammates, friends, and family that have helped me get to where I am now and for always supporting me along the way. I also want to give a tremendous thank you to @official_losc and @smuswimdivew for helping me find my new home. I am so excited to see what the future holds. PONY UP!! 🐎❤️💙”

Ozzie Quevedo, who was named Head Women’s Swimming Coach at SMU in the summer of 2023, is wasting no time pulling in high level recruits. Vlaic is one of the top butterflyers in the class of 2025, for which we honored her in the “Best of the Rest” section on our Way Too Early list of top girls in the cohort.

A junior at Lake Oswego High School, Vlaic swims for her school and for Lake Oswego Swim Club. At the Oregon High School 6A State Championships last February, she won the 100 fly (54.80) and was runner-up in the 500 free (5:02.76), improving on her freshman-year season when she was 2nd (55.66) and 3rd (5:02.68) in the same events.

She achieved her best 500 free time last November at the Kevin Perry Senior Meet, placing 13th with 4:55.34. She also finaled in the 200 free (23rd), 100 fly (7th), and 200 fly (3rd). Six months earlier, while still 14, she ripped a 1:58.44 in the 200 fly at the Oregon Swimming Region XII Short Course Championships. She won the 200 fly and was runner-up in the 100 fly (54.84), achieving best times in both distances. She dropped four-tenths in the 100 fly last winter, during sophomore-year high school season.

Last summer, Vlaic swam PBs in the LCM 100 fly (1:02.08) and 100 free (59.81) at the SAC Cactus Classic in May; in the 50 free (28.38) at Howard Jones Open in June; and in the 200 fly (2:14.65) at Los Angeles Invite in July. She is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100 fly and a U.S. Open qualifier in the 200 fly.

Best SCY times:

200 fly – 1:58.44

100 fly – 54.44

500 free – 4:55.34

200 free – 1:51.41

200 IM SCY – 2:07.72

50 free – 24.38

100 free – 52.23

Vlaic is a big get for the Mustangs, whose 6 fastest butterflyers from last season will have graduated by the time she heads to Dallas. Her 200 fly time would have ranked 2nd on the 2022-23 roster, and her 100 fly time would have been 4th.

SMU will join the ACC with Stanford and Cal in the 2024-25 school year.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.