Smoliga: “Now I get to hone in on my athletic career” (Video Feature)

Courtesy of FINIS.

Swimswam sat down with Olivia Smoliga after her big announcement of signing with suit company FINIS yesterday. We spoke with her about what this means for her as a professional swimmer, as well as got to see Olivia in action behind the scenes at the FINIS photo shoot.

“I am very excited to finally be joining team FINIS! They understand swimmers’ needs above all else- it isn’t ‘just business.’ They strive to make their athletes happy and a happy athlete is a successful one,” says Smoliga glowing with excitement.

Smoliga has been working with the brand over the past few months in development of their new technical racing swimwear, alongside other FINIS professional athletes, such as Olympic champion Anthony Ervin and recently signed World Champion James Guy.

At the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, Smoliga made a finals appearance in the 100-meter backstroke and won a gold medal as a member of the 4×100-meter medley relay.

Smoliga kept the momentum rolling in Budapest with two gold medals as a member of the 4×100-meter freestyle relay and 4×100-meter medley relay. But the highlight of the meet came in her signature event, the 100-meter backstroke where she placed fourth in a time of 58.77. Although just off the podium, it makes her one of the fastest performers ever in the event and marks her highest individual finish at a major international competition.