Video: Effortless Breaststroke

Breaststroke is by far the efficient stroke, even with great technique. That is why most drills intended to improve your breaststroke are all about minimizing drag, and maximizing the time spent in a streamlined position. This week’s drill is one of our favorites for achieving both of these goals.

We like to call this drill three-up-three-down drill. It’s very simple, take three long strokes above the water, then dive under shallow and take three strokes underwater. Be sure to not be taking underwater pull outs as your stroke. These underwater strokes should be like a normal breaststroke stroke but in the front quadrant of your body.

We usually do a long set of 50s for this drill as it helps stretch you out and brings total body awareness to your breaststroke. Give it a try and let us know how it goes in the comments below!

