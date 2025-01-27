SLU Billikens Cruise To Senior Day Sweep Over Maryville

Saint Louis vs Maryville

January 25, 2025

St. Louis, Mo.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: SLU Athletics

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis swimming and diving concluded the regular season and celebrated Senior Day Saturday afternoon with two convincing victories over Maryville at Simon Recreation Center.

The Billiken women posted a 205-38 win, while the Billiken men prevailed 221.5-35.5.

The SLU women won 14 of 15 events, including two individual-event victories apiece for Amelia Carlson , Sarah Dingus and Meghan Eng . Carlson won the 50 back (29.25) and 50 free (25.07), Dingus finished first in the 50 breast (31.18) and 100 back (1:02.85), and Eng was victorious in the 100 free (55.46) and 100 IM (1:04.21). The trio joined Kenna Cashman to win the 400 free relay (3:45.11).

Cashman touched first in the 200 free (2:01.88). Ella Bolling and Mia Yeo also won an individual event and a relay, with Bolling taking the 100 fly (1:00.07) and Yeo claiming the 50 fly (26.88) while joining Madi Baylor and Ellerie Seifert to capture the 400 medley relay (4:18.16).

Also winning for the Billiken women were Elizabeth Voss in 1-meter diving (232.73), Hazel Perkins in the 500 free (5:34.10) and Hanna Whitney in the 100 breast (1:10.07).

The Billiken men also won all but one event, led by double winners Jeddrick Gamilla and Brae Sanchez . Gamilla touched first in the 50 back (24.73) and 100 free (48.67), while Sanchez claimed the 1000 free (10:44.85) and 100 IM (52.35).

Daniel Jekov and Jack Redden each won an individual event and a relay. Jekov prevailed in the 200 free (1:44.98), Redden won the 100 back (54.53), and the pair joined Kasey Copley and Wyatt Johnson on the winning 400 free relay squad (3:16.15).

The SLU men also received victories from Franklin Liu in the 50 free (22.24), Logan Townsend in the 500 free (4:46.23), Ben Militti in the 100 breast (1:00.88), Colton Mosley in the 50 fly (23.35), Drayton Beber in the 50 breast (27.89), Ben Mears in 1-meter diving (303.30), and the 400 medley relay team of Phillip Endom , Alex Daw , Grant Gerl and Ethan Hoak (3:34.14).

Up next for Saint Louis is the Atlantic 10 Championships Feb. 19-22 in Hampton, Va.

Courtesy: Maryville Athletics

ST. LOUIS – The Maryville swimming team wrapped up its regular season on Saturday, battling crosstown NCAA Division I Saint Louis University in the Simon Rec Center.

The Saints captured two event titles, one coming from Gavin Baldes , whose time of 53.66 earned him the top spot in the 100-yard butterfly, setting a new personal record (PR) as well.

Isabella Calabio was the other Saints’ winner, enduring a grueling 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 11:44.20 to win the event.

Karen Bistrain -Diaz, Dalton Rice , and Khadija Moustafa all earned second-place finishes for the Saints. Bistrain-Diaz set a new season best in the 200-yard freestyle for her placement, while Rice set a personal best in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.27. Moustafa’s time of 55.78 in the 100-yard freestyle was just half a second short of a personal best for the freshman.

UP NEXT

The Saints now have some time before they face one of the toughest conference meets in all of NCAA Division II as they head to the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Championships in Elkhart, Ind. The action from the Elkhart Aquatic Center is set to start on Feb. 11 and end on Feb. 15.