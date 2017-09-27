Sioux Falls Adds Former DII National Champion Kosater To Staff

Press Release courtesy of Sioux Falls Athletics.

Expanding their coaching staff in the second year of competition, University of Sioux Falls Swimming head coach Jon Maccoll announced the addition of Hayden Kosater to the staff. A three-time national champion at Queens University in Charlotte, N.C., Kosater brings a strong pedigree of success at the NCAA Division II level.

Kosater graduated from Queens in 2015 with a degree in sport exercise science and began his coaching career as a head age group coach with STAR Aquatics in Greensboro, N.C., where he served in that role for two years. Kosater was coached by Maccoll, who served as assistant coach and head recruiting coordinator at Queens from 2010-13.

In his time at Queens, Kosater was a major factor in the Royals’ 2015 NCAA Division II team national championship. Individually, he won three national championships, was a 16-time All-American, and captured 12 Bluegrass Mountain Conference event championships.

USF Athletics announced the addition of swimming in April of 2015 and Maccoll was named the program’s first head coach in August later that year. With the assistance of former national champion and graduate assistant Rita Koryukova, the Cougars advanced five freshmen to the 2017 NCAA Division II Championships second most among Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference programs. Heading into the 2017-18 season, USF boasts 28 swimmers on their roster.