Siobhan Haughy on Racing Mallory Comerford, Focusing on Post Season (Video)

ACC VS BIG TEN COLLEGE CHALLENGE

After the first day of competition at the ACC vs Big Ten College Challenge at Purdue, the women’s meet looks to be all but decided and the men’s is still very much up for grabs.

The Big Ten women lead the ACC 123-44, while the men hold a three-point advantage of 85-82. This morning’s schedule will have the 200 medley relay open things up and the 400 free relay close things off, with the 1000 free, 200 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 200 fly, 50 free and 200 IM being contested individually.

On day 1 nearly every event was won it was stood up to be the fastest time in the NCAA so far this season. For a full event-by-event recap, click here.

SCORES AFTER DAY 1

WOMEN: BIG TEN 123, ACC 44

MEN: BIG TEN 85, ACC 82

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

B1G ‘A’, 1:34.96 ACC ‘A’, 1:35.38 B1G ‘B’, 1:35.97

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

Siobhan Haughey kept the Big Ten undefeated streak alive with a win in the women’s 200 free over Mallory Comerford, opening up an early lead and holding even with the defending NCAA champ on the back half. Haughey clocked 1:42.63 to take over the top spot in the nation, passing Comerford’s 1:42.79 from the SMU Classic.

Comerford took 2nd in 1:43.58, and Catie Deloof got in for 3rd for the Big Ten in 1:45.42, edging the ACC’s Abby Dolan (1:45.61).