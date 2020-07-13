Siobhan Haughey Swims 24.9 and 53.4 Freestyles (LCM) at Hong Kong Time Trial

Hong Kong Swimming Time Trial

Saturday, July 11

Hong Kong Sport Institute, Hong Kong, China

The Hong Kong Amateur Swimming Association (HKASA) held a time trial on Saturday that featured its top swimmers suiting up and racing off the blocks.

Among the highlights were near-lifetime bests from the country’s best swimmer, Siobhan Haughey.

Haughey, who competed for the University of Michigan in the US from 2015 through 2019 swam 24.92 in the 50 free and 53.44 in the 100 free. Those are just off her best times of 24.85 and 53.30, respectively.

Her 53.30 best time in the 100 free came in early March at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, Iowa. That time is also the Hong Kong National Record. Shortly after that meet, as travel restrictions fell into pace around the world related to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, Haughey returned home to her native Hong Kong.

At last summer’s World Championships in Gwangju, Haughey finished tied for 10th in the 100 free and 4th in the 200 free. She followed that up with Hong Kong Records in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 50 breast, and 200 breast during the International Swimming League season. She also cleared the National Record in the 200 IM, but that result wasn’t ratified.

Also at the meet, her University of Michigan teammate Jamie Yeung swam 1:10.94 in the 100 breaststroke.

Rick Bishop, an associate head coach at the University of Michigan, has been coaching the pair remotely, writing workouts and reviewing training videos while they are in Hong Kong. Prior to the total shutdown, they were doing dryland training and lake swims in wetsuits in Michigan. Bishop expects that they’ll both be back in Ann Arbor training in mid-August.

Watch Siobhan Haughey‘s 100 free race video below:

Watch Jamie Yeung‘s 100 breast race video below:

SwimSwam is working on obtaining full results from the event.