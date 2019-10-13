Siobhan Haughey Breaks 50, 100, and 200 Free Hong Kong Records at ISL Naples

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 2 – NAPLES

Siobhan Haughey of the DC Trident has broken 3 Hong Kong National Records for the 2nd-straight weekend while racing in the International Swimming League’s inaugural season.

Haughey re-broke all 3 records that she set last weekend, in the short course meters 50 , 100, and 200-meter freestyles, on Sunday. In the session-opening women’s 100 free, she placed 3rd in 51.93. That crushed her own record of 52.30, done in a relay leadoff, from last weekend.

Then, in the first round of the 3-round shootout-style ‘skins’ race, Haughey swam 24.14, which likewise easily broke her record of 24.46 from last week’s skins opening round. She was only 24.83 in the semi-final, which put her 4th. Had she repeated her 24.1, she would have easily advanced to the final.

Haughey was actually just 8th in the individual 50 free in 24.89, and was three-quarters of a second better in the skins race in spite of swimming shortly after splitting 51.6 on the Trident’s 4th-place 400 free relay. Last week, Haughey was 5th in the opening round of the skins race.

On Saturday, Haughey also broke the 200 free Hong Kong Record, knocking almost a second off her swim from last weekend. She’s reduced that record by almost 4 seconds over the last 2 weeks.

Hong Kong Record Progression:

Old HK Record ISL – Indy ISL – Naples 50 free 24.84 (Sze Hang Yu, 2010) 24.46 24.14 100 free 53.28 (2014) 52.30r 51.93 200 free 1:55.83 (Sze Hang Yu, 2010) 1:52.88 1:52.01

r = relay leadoff

Haughey ranked 6th in Naples in the MVP standings, responsible for 33 points under the ISL MVP scoring system.

Haughey trains in the United States as a post-grad at the University of Michigan, and is one of only 2 Asians who have committed to race in the first season of the ISL.