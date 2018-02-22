Simone Manuel Throws Down 21.20 For Pac-12 Meet Record

2018 WOMEN’S PAC-12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Though she missed most of this NCAA season due to an injury, Stanford sprint star Simone Manuel is back in full force. Manuel, the reigning NCAA champion in the sprint freestyles, stepped up to race Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil, the 50 free American Record holder, in tonight’s 50 free final at the 2018 Women’s Pac-12 Championships. Manuel blasted a 21.20 to win the gold, while Weitzeil followed in 21.41. Despite being injured for most of the season, she put up the 3rd fastest time in history tonight.

Manuel’s time tonight was a new Pac-12 Meet Record, taking down the 21.29 she swam at last season’s conference meet. That’s the last time we’ll see her swim the event individually at Pac-12s, as Stanford Head Coach Greg Meehan confirmed that this will be Manuel’s final collegiate season. Manuel is still chasing the American Record of 21.12 done by Weitzeil in 2016, and will get another chance to break it next month at the NCAA Championships.

Manuel was just .03 shy of her lifetime best tonight, which stands as a 21.20 from her NCAA Record-breaking swim at the 2017 national championship meet. She now owns 4 of the 10 fastest times in history

All Time Top 10 Performances: Women’s 50 Free:

Rank Swimmer Time
1 Abbey Weitzeil 21.12
2 Simone Manuel 21.17
3 Simone Manuel 21.20
4 Olivia Smoliga 21.21
5 Lara Jackson 21.27
6 Abbey Weitzeil 21.28
6 Liz Li 21.28
8 Simone Manuel 21.29
9 Liz Li 21.29
10 Simone Manuel 21.32

All Time Top 10 Performers: Women’s 50 Free:

Rank Swimmer Time
1 Abbey Weitzeil 21.12
2 Simone Manuel 21.17
3 Olivia Smoliga 21.21
4 Lara Jackson 21.27
5 Liz Li 21.28
6 Farida Osman 21.32
7 Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace 21.34
8 Erika Brown 21.39
9 Natalie Coughlin 21.48
10 Liv Jensen 21.48
10 Caroline Baldwin 21.48

1 Comment on "Simone Manuel Throws Down 21.20 For Pac-12 Meet Record"

E+Gamble

Congratulations Simone.🌲

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago

