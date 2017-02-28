Sights & Sounds of a Big Ten Championship

Last week, the Indiana Hoosiers won their first Big Ten title since 2006. Coming into the final day of competition, they held a 59.5 point lead, and on Saturday night hammered that home to a 122-point margin over Michigan and Ohio State, who tied for 2nd place.
Below, check out a behind-the-scenes video of what it’s like on Saturday night when your team is about to win a conference title.
WATCH ➡️ Behind-the-scenes look at the sights & sounds of #B1GSD Championship Saturday night! #IURedRevolution #GoIU https://t.co/nB7JZgQxnK
— IU Swim and Dive (@IUSwimAndDive) February 28, 2017
