Rock the pool – Swim Race Days am 4. u. 5. März in Dortmund

Cancer Survivor Maarten van der Weijden Selected for Hall of Fame The International Swimming Hall of Fame (ISHOF) has announced the 8th member of its class of 2017, which when…

2017 Men’s ACC Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap After a monster 18.15 anchor last night on NC State’s 200 medley relay, 2016 Olympic gold medalist Ryan Held enters day 2 as the top seed in the individual 50 freestyle event.

NCAA Runner-Up Sarah Gibson Swimming Just Two Individuals At NCAAs NCAA 100 fly runner-up Sarah Gibson appears in just two individual events on the NCAA pre-cut psych sheets, evidence that she will perhaps swim 5 relays for Texas A&M.

U.S. Open Record Watch: Adam Peaty Could Make Marks at Indy PSS Adam Peaty and a strong British team will descend upon Indianapolis this weekend for the second stop on the 2017 Arena Pro Swim Series. Peaty, the world record holder in the 100 breaststroke, could lower the U.S. Open Record in the 100 breast.