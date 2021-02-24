Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Shymanovich Looks To This Weekend’s Latvian Open

2021 LATVIAN OPEN

Taking place behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 Latvian Open is set to kick-off on Friday, February 26th in Riga.

Among the contestants scheduled to race at this FINA-sanctioned Olympic-qualifying event is European champion and World Record holder Ilya Shymanovich of Belarus. The 26-year-old breaststroking ace is entered in the 50m, 100m and 200m distances of his specialty discipline.

Shymanovich last raced in December at the Vladimir Salnikov Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia. At that short course meters affair, the man posted elite times of 25.67, 56.05 and 2:04.92 in the 50m/100m/200m breaststroke, just a week earlier having clocked a new short course meters World Record of 55.34 in the 100m breast.

Joining him this weekend in Latvia will be Jenna Laukkanen, Jallow Mimosa and Ari-Pekka Liukkonen, all three national record holders stemming from Finland.

From the host nation swimming set, we’re expected to see Gabriela Nikitina, Daniel Bobrov and Girts Feldberg, in addition to record-holders Artūrs Markovs and Arīna Sisojeva.

The broadcast of the competition will be available on the LPF website www.swimming.lv.

