Sherridon Dressel Follows Up 52.8 100 BK With Personal Best 100 Fly – 53.2

Florida vs Miami (FL) – Women’s dual

Friday, September 27th

Miami, FL

Short Course Yards

results

TEAM SCORES

Florida – 203 Miami – 90

Florida was on the road today against Miami of Florida, winning their 2nd dual meet this week to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Gators swept all 16 events today, besting the Hurricanes 203-90.

Florida senior Sherridon Dressel kept the ball rolling in her 2nd dual meet in as many days. After unleashing a 52.8 100 back yesterday, Dressel clocked a lifetime best in the 100 fly, roaring to victory in 53.21. Like yesterday’s 100 back, the 21-year-old was again well under her season opener from last year, which was 55.66 from September 29th, 2018. More significantly, the swim took .63 seconds off Dressel’s personal best of 53.84, which she posted at the Georgia Tech Invite last November. Dressel also won the 100 free today, speeding to a 49.89. She didn’t break 50 seconds last season until early November, and her personal best 48.65 is from SECs last season. The Gators have another dual tomorrow, this time with FAU, marking the 3rd Florida meet in as many days. Dressel will look to continue her quick start to the season.

Gator Kelly Fertel notched a quick first 400 IM of the season, winning the event by a huge margin with a 4:13.03. She was faster than her first IM of last season, which came in at 4:15.71, and she didn’t swim that race until October 12th last year. Fertel also clocked a 1:49.09 for 2nd in the 200 free, with teammate Leah Braswell taking first in 1:48.99. In september last year, Braswell was 1:51.10 in the 200. Braswell also took the 500, where she tore to a 4:52.13, well under the 4:58.7 she swam last September.

Teammate Vanessa Pearl took care of things in both the breaststrokes today. In the 100, Pearl touched in 1:02.79, roughly half a second than she swam yesterday. She posted a 2:16.41, which was actually a little off her first of last year (2:14.06).

Florida’s sprint free relays appear to potentially be in better shape than last season, with both the A and B relays swimming 3:22.7 today. Dressel posted the fastest split for the Gators, with a flying 49.10. Talia Bates led off the A relay in a promising 50.48, while Emma Ball led off the B in 51.78. Tori Bindi was 50.99 flying, and Gabrielle Hillis was 50.90 flying.

Miami had its own bright spots on the free relay as well, including Carmen San Nicolas Martinez leading off in 51.90, and Sydney Knapp anchoring in 50.97. San Nicolas Martinez’s lead-off time would have earned her 2nd in the individual 100 free, but she clocked a 52.74 for 4th in that race.

Miami’s Zorry Mason nearly won the 50 free, touching in 23.39, narrowly behind Florida’s Isabella Garofalo (23.31).