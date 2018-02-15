Sharae Zheng Takes Down 3-Meter Record at Mountain Wests Day 2

2018 MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Palo Alto College Aquatic Center, San Antonio, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Boise State (results)

Boise State kicked off day 2 of the 2018 Mountain West Conference Championships with a win in the 200 free relay. The team of Abbey Sorensen, Emmie Jennings, Robin Pinder, and Allyson Kleinsorgen combined for a time of 1:29.39, with Sorenson’s leadoff leg a full .4 faster than any other leadoff swimmer. SDSU followed in 1:30.57, and UNLV took third in 1:31.39.

Boise senior Emma Chard went 4:43.04 to win the 500 free. In second was SDSU’s McKenna Meyer with a 4:44.71, and behind her was Colorado State’s Haley Rowley in 4:45.67. Despite being in third place as late as the 300-mark, Chard was able to out-split Meyer 1:24.48 to 1:26.05 in the final 150 to take the win.

SDSU senior Frida Berggren went 1:59.28 to win the 200IM, just ahead of UNR’s Andressa Cholodovskis in 1:59.40. Boise’s Emily Mathis took third in 2:00.83.

Abbey Sorenson of Boise State topped the 50 free in 22.53, followed by Wyoming’s Isobel Ryan in 22.79. In third was SDSU’s Klara Thormalm, who went 22.80.

On the 3-meter diving board, Nevada’s Sharae Zheng broke the conference record (her own) with a final score of 424.53.

Team scores after day 2