GW Men, Duquesne Women Builds Leads at A-10s Day 2

2018 ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 14 – Saturday, February 17

Spire Institute, Geneva, OH (Eastern Time Zone)

Live results

Championship Central

Duquesne kicked off the day 2 of the 2018 Atlantic 10 Conference Championships with a 1-2 finish in the 500 free. Sophomores Lauren Devorace and Carson Gross went 4:51.04 and 4:51.78, respectively, followed by St. Louis’ Mina Glenesk in 4:51.96. On the men’s side, St. Louis’ Ryan McCoy dropped a 4:22.77 for first place, followed by Davidson’s Clay Resweber in 4:24.83. George Washington’s Moritz Fath took third in 4:26.13.

In the women’s 200IM, Duquesne freshman Emma Brinton picked up a win in 1:59.18. Just behind her was George Washington’s Emily Zhang, who went 1:59.84, followed by St. Bonaventure’s Devon McFadden in 2:00.62. La Salle senior Fabian Bergman took down the conference record in the men’s race, winning in 1:46.06. Behind him was St. Bonaventure’s Tjaard Krusch in 1:47.39, followed by GW’s Tommy Wolst in 1:48.46.

St. Bonaventure freshman Anhelina Kutsko took first in the women’s 50 free, throwing down a 22.79. In second was La Salle’s Olivia Distefano in 22.95, and just behind her was GW’s Abbey Fusco in 22.96. GW senior Gustav Hokfelt topped the men’s race, going 20.12, followed Joseph Mercurio in 20.21. In third was Massachusetts’ Owen Wright in 20.24.

Fordham’s team of Michelle Martin, Tara Brunner, Mia Bullock, and Sammy McDonald took first in the women’s 200 free relay with a time of 1:32.04. GW was a close second in 1:32.42, and Duquesne was third in 1:32.90. GW’s team of Gustav Hokfelt, Tommi Wolst, Adam Drury, and Alex Auster topped the men’s race in 1:20.41. St. Bonaventure followed in 1:20.54, and Fordham took third in 1:21.10.

Massachusetts’ Emma Roush won the only diving event of the day — the women’s 1 meter — with a score of 332.20, a new meet and pool record.

TEAM STANDINGS – MEN AFTER DAY 1

George Washington – 249 La Salle – 191 George Mason – 180.5 University of Massachusetts – 175 Davidson – 145.5 St Bonaventure. – 136 Saint Louis – 130 Fordham – 121

TEAM STANDINGS – WOMEN AFTER DAY 1