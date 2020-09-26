Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Shaine Casas Swims 1:37.9* in 200 Yard Back in Practice

Texas A&M junior Shaine Casas was on track for a huge NCAA Championship meet last season as a sophomore before the novel coronavirus canceled that event in March, but it looks like he’s picking right up again for his junior season.

In a video posted on Instagram by Texas A&M assistant Jason Calanog, Casas swam a 1:37.9 in the 200 yard back. The swim comes with an asterisk, because it looks like Casas goes past 15 meters off the start – and you can even overhear someone on video saying that he was probably long.

Casas was wearing a racing suit in the swim.

Regardless of the 15 meter violation, at this point of the season, swimming a time that fast this early, even if we sag it a few tenths for the start, is a bellwether for Casas nationally in the NCAA.

His best time in the 200 yard back in official competition is a 1:37.20 done at the SEC Championships last season to win the conference title. That broke Ryan Lochte’s SEC Meet Record of 1:38.29.

His time was the top-ranked swim in the NCAA last season, .15 seconds better than Texas junior Austin Katz.

200 bk: 1:37.9

Top Returning NCAA Swimmers for 2020-2021 Season

Known returning swimmers. Listed class is classification for 2020-2021 season.

  1. Shaine Casas, Jr, Texas A&M – 1:37.20
  2. Austin Katz, Sr, Texas – 1:37.35
  3. Daniel Carr, Sr, Cal – 1:37.87
  4. Mitchell Whyte, Jr, Louisville – 1:39.46
  5. Clark Beach, Sr, Florida – 1:39.56
  6. Hug Gonzalez, Jr, Cal – 1:39.66
  7. Jack Dahlgren, Jr, Missouri – 1:39.93
  8. Sam Tornqvist, Sr, Virginia Tech – 1:40.10
  9. Gabriel Fantoni, Sr, Indiana – 1:40.31
  10. Michael Daly, Jr, Penn State – 1:40.63

Not included in this list is incoming freshman Carson Foster at Texas, who already has a 1:40.07 best in the 200 yard back.

