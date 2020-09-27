Daily Swim Coach Workout #227

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

21 minutes Dry Land and reaction drills

10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd lap Tarzan swimming (head up and locked forward/facing, watching hand entry emphasis on almost pinky first entry for proper catch set up, avoiding the thumb or pointer finger entry ‘slap’ or ‘hack’ stroke]

2 minute explanation of next set

4x

1 x 125 @ 2:00 Stroke (IM order by round) EN2

1 x 25 @ 1:00 REC

1 x 75 @ 1:30 kick [10 x 10, [10 fast kicks, 10 slow kicks]) EN1

1 x 25 @ 1:00 REC

2 minute explanation of next set

12 x 25 @ :40 Tarzan ( 2 x 25’s inc. stk. rate, 2 x 25’s neighbor lane racing flutter kick on side, facing partner! ((what, you give me stink eye, brah?)) SP1-2

2 minute explanation of next set

6x

2 x 100 @ 2:00 (25 Tarzan, 25 breathing 3rd, 25 of 4 strokes Tarzan, 4 Strokes regular, 25 Regular at race pace with emphasis on proper entry)

4 x 25 @ :30 1-2 breath max/25 high intensity and emphasis on proper entry

5 x 50 @ 1:00 breath redux

4 x 50 @ 1:00 REC