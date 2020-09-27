Daily Swim Coach Workout #227

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
21 minutes Dry Land and reaction drills
10 x 100 @1:30 [3rd lap Tarzan swimming (head up and locked forward/facing, watching hand entry emphasis on almost pinky first entry for proper catch set up, avoiding the thumb or pointer finger entry ‘slap’ or ‘hack’ stroke]
2 minute explanation of next set
4x
1 x 125 @ 2:00 Stroke (IM order by round) EN2
1 x 25 @ 1:00 REC
1 x 75 @ 1:30 kick [10 x 10, [10 fast kicks, 10 slow kicks]) EN1
1 x 25 @ 1:00 REC
2 minute explanation of next set
12 x 25 @ :40 Tarzan ( 2 x 25’s inc. stk. rate, 2 x 25’s neighbor lane racing flutter kick on side, facing partner! ((what, you give me stink eye, brah?)) SP1-2
2 minute explanation of next set
6x
2 x 100 @ 2:00 (25 Tarzan, 25 breathing 3rd, 25 of 4 strokes Tarzan, 4 Strokes regular, 25 Regular at race pace with emphasis on proper entry)
4 x 25 @ :30 1-2 breath max/25 high intensity and emphasis on proper entry
5 x 50 @ 1:00 breath redux
4 x 50 @ 1:00 REC
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
EN = Endurance (75-89% Max Heart Rate)
SP = Sprint (90-100% MHR)
Breath Redux = breath reduction, taking away 1 breath each new race)
Darren Sandvig
Coach, Golden West Swim Club (currently)
