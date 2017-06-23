Kromowidjojo with World’s 3rd fastest 50 fly in heats at Sette Colli

54th Sette Colli/International Swim Meeting

Friday, June 23rd – Sunday, June 25th

Stadio del Nuoto, Rome

Prelims at 9am local/Finals at 6:30pm local (MEZS, UTC +2)

LCM

Start Lists

Results

The 3-day meet takes place in Rome, the capital of Italy where also Vatican City, the home of the Pope, is situated.

In this historical surrounding, some of the world’s fastest swimmers of the present will continue their preparation for the 2017 World Championships in Budapest in about four weeks.

Several Olmypic champions are expected today with Adam Peaty (GBR) in the 100m breaststroke, Chad Le Clos in the 100m butterfly, Ranomi Kromowidjojo in the 50m freestyle and Italy’s superstar Federica Pellegrini in the 200m freestyle.

The men’s 400m freestyle final should be one of the most interesting tonight because six of the current ten fastest swimmers in the world ranking are set to compete in the A-final: Italy’s Gabriele Detti who was the fastest swimmer in prelims in 3:47,47 followed by Park Tae-Hwan (KOR), Mack Horton (AUS), James Guy (GBR), Stephen Milne (GBR) and Jack McLoughlin (AUS).

Olympic champion and world record holder Adam Peaty came in with the only sub one minute performance in the 100m breaststroke in 59,97. But many swimmers were near the one minute mark and have the potential to go faster tonight.

Ranomi Kromowidjojo bettered her season best time in the 50m butterfly to 25,72, this is the third fastest time in 2017 so far.

Chad Le Clos took his morning swim in the 100m butterfly easy, was clocked at 52,74 and starts on lane 5 in the A-final tonight, lane 4 went to Netherland’s Joeri Verlinden in 52,50. Le Clos leads in the 2017 world ranking with a time of 51,29.

Four of the six fastest 200m freestyle ladies of 2017 will meet in the final: Federica Pellegrini (1:57,89 in prelims), Michelle Coleman (AUS, 1:58,28), Femke Heemskerk (NED, 1:58,26) and Charlotte Bonnet (FRA) in 1:58,48.

The A-final of the 50m freestyle also involves prominent name like the fastest swimmer in heats, Bruno Fratus (BRA, 21,81), Cameron McEvoy (AUS,22,13) world ranking leader Ben Proud (GBR, 22,23) and Cesar Cielo (BRA, 22,23).

Hungary’s Boglarka Kapas starts on lane 4 in the fastest heat of the 1500m freestyle and she also is in the A-final of the 400m freestyle earlier tonight, fastest into the A-final was Canada’s Mary-Sophie Harvey in 4:12,15.