Segunda jornada exitosa para el recordman mundial Kristof Milak en Budapest

Liam Custer Swims 2 More Best Times in Finals in Sarasota Liam Custer continued his hot hand into Saturday night’s finals session in Sarasota, adding 2 more best times in his 7th and 8th swims in 2 days.

Bobby Guntoro Secures 1st UNCW Verbal from 2021’s Reece Alexander Reece Alexander, originally an ECU verbal commit, became Guntoro’s first confirmed recruit for the UNCW class of 2025.

Rising Virginia Tech Junior Blake Manoff Swims 46.4 in 100 Yard Fly Training as part of the Pinnacle Racing USA Swimming club group, Manoff was one of a handful of swimmers who participated in simulated racing on Saturday in Christiansburg.