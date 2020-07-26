Daily Swim Coach Workout #165

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm up
3 x 200 50 drill 1/7, 50 swim 3rd black line 2:50
4 x 75 back 3rd black 1:15
5 x 50 Breast Paddles (25 scull drill, 25 2 down 2 up 1:00
6 x 25 Free :30 last 12.5 no air
2 x Joe’s Speed Set
1 x 50 1:20 at 200p
1 x 50 1:10 at 200p
1 x 50 1:00 at 200p
1 x 50 :50 at 200p
1 x 50 :40 at 200p
1 x 50 at 200p
300 AE 5:00
4 x Paddle and kick
125 with 5 power strokes no air each 25 1:40
4 x 25 alt 1 breath, no breath ::35
100 back kick vert arm with kick board
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
