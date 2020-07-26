Daily Swim Coach Workout #165

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm up

3 x 200 50 drill 1/7, 50 swim 3rd black line 2:50

4 x 75 back 3rd black 1:15

5 x 50 Breast Paddles (25 scull drill, 25 2 down 2 up 1:00

6 x 25 Free :30 last 12.5 no air

2 x Joe’s Speed Set

1 x 50 1:20 at 200p

1 x 50 1:10 at 200p

1 x 50 1:00 at 200p

1 x 50 :50 at 200p

1 x 50 :40 at 200p

1 x 50 at 200p

300 AE 5:00

4 x Paddle and kick

125 with 5 power strokes no air each 25 1:40

4 x 25 alt 1 breath, no breath ::35

100 back kick vert arm with kick board