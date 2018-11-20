See What All Your Favorite Athletes Wore on the Red Carpet (Video)

Before getting to the banquet hall for the festivities, USA Swimming’s finest walk the red carpet dressed to the 9’s, and we had to know what inspired each of their outfits. As it turns out, swimmers aren’t always the fashionista experts we perceive them to be.

Order of appearance:

Austin Katz

Olivia Smoliga

Jordan Willimovsky

Katie Meili

Sean Grieshop

Grant Shoults

Hali Flickinger

Blake Pieroni

Zach Apple

Katie McLaughlin

Andrew Seliskar

Simone Manuel

Micah Lawrence

Kathleen Baker

Leah Smith

Ryan Murphy

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

The Golden Goggle Awards are USA Swimming’s yearly awards gala, and they’re happening tonight in New York City. You can follow along on the USA Swimming website, which will livestream the event. Follow the link below:

Fans have been voting for the past two months on awards, with the fan vote counting for a portion of the final award decision. You can check out our full ballot here.

Tentative schedule for tonight:

7:00pm – Presentation of 2018 Pan Pacs team, followed by Female Race of the Year, Male Race of the Year, and entertainment

7:45pm – Dinner

8:30pm – Silent Auction ends

8:40pm – remainder of the program, including the rest of the award presentations

After an introduction by host John O’Hurley, the evening got underway with the presentation of the 2018 Pan Pacs team. The staff and athletes walked in a number of unique ways, ranging from the men’s coaching staff dabbing to a few semi-nervous waves to bows…and some flossing.