German Swim Teacher Sentenced to 12 Years In Prison For Sexual Abuse

A swimming teacher in Germany has been convicted of sexually assaulting 37 young girls during swim lessons. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The 34-year-old man’s name is not included in media coverage of the case. The Associated Press notes that withholding his last name was “in keeping with German privacy laws.”. The AP report says he abused 37 girls between the ages of 4 and 12, in both a pool and changing room. The abuse took place as far back as October 2015, and continued through the man’s September 2017 arrest, per the AP.

Prosecutors also say the man threatened to kill two 5-year-olds if they told their parents about the abuse. Other media report that the man used an underwater camera to film the assaults. He was originally charged with more than 200 counts of sexual assault and the production of child pornography. The man originally accused someone else of extorting and coercing him into committing the crimes, but DW.com reports that the court “quickly dismissed those accusations after an investigation found no evidence.”

Per the AP, the man apologized in court and said he “deeply regretted” his actions.