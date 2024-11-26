See 10 Swim Camps You Might Love In Late 2024 And 2025

These swim camps are headed by some of the best coaches in swimming. Stay tuned. More swim camps will be listed soon.

DEC 2024 Sergio Lopez Winter Breaststroke Camp – Sign Up Today

This camp will focus on perfecting all aspects of breaststroke starting from setting a great streamline, getting in the correct body position and finding your personal rhythm between your kick and pull. We are also very excited to add in some additional starts and pull out work to improve your front speed and details. Besides the in-water work, your swimmer will take part in classroom sessions where the entire stroke is broken down and they will hear success stories, great experiences from former Olympians and learn mental techniques to prepare them for race day.

DEC 2024 & 2025 SPIRE Swim Camps – Sign Up Today

A unique, cutting-edge environment for swimmers wanting a competitive advantage. Camps focus on all technical aspects of racing and are designed to specifically develop the four competitive strokes plus starts, turns, transitions and finishes. Stroke technique, efficiency and speed will all improve. SPIRE Performance Training is included and designed to develop core strength, power and flexibility.

2025 Michigan Swim Camps

The University of Michigan has a rich history of training Olympic gold medalists, NCAA champions and Big Ten champions, having been represented at 24 of the Olympic Games dating back to 1904. Michigan Swimmers and Divers account for 201 NCAA individual championships, 12 NCAA team championships, over 100 Big Ten individual championships and 64 Big Ten team championships. At Michigan, our mantra is: It’s not every 4 years, its every day! This mentality helps our athletes train at an elite level each and every day and is the cornerstone of our success!

2025 Eagle Swim Summer Camps @ Florida Gulf Coast University – Sign Up Today

Eagle Swim Camps offer the most unique camping experience in the country. Eagle Swim Camps, on the campus of Florida Gulf Coast University take place in beautiful Fort Myers, Florida. Campers will not only enjoy our state of the art Olympic sized pool, but also the beachfront at beautiful Lake Como, home of USA Swimming’s Open Water National Championships.

Looking For A Swim Camp?

Fitter and Faster has the most impactful swim camps for the competitive swimming community. In 2023 Fitter & Faster will produce 450 swim camps for competitive swimmers throughout North America. Each swim camp is created to be a world-class learning experience that meets the needs of prospective participants…and exceeds their expectations. Competitive swimmers of all ages and abilities; their parents and coaches benefit from Fitter & Faster’s exceptional learning experiences in-person and online.

2025 Florida Gator Swim Camp – LINKS TO REGISTER COMING SOON!

2025 Ohio State Swimming Gold Medal Camps and Clinics – TBA – COMING SOON!

2025 Neal Studd Swim Camp @ Florida State University – TBA – COMING SOON!

2024 Western Colorado University High Altitude Swim Camps – TBA – COMING SOON!

2025 Nic Askew Swim & Dive Camp – TBA – COMING SOON!

All Swim Camps are SwimSwam ad partners. If you wish to appear on the SwimSwam.com Swim Camp Channel, contact us for details.

SwimSwam leverages Swim Camps to social media @SwimSwamNEWS Twitter (with 117,000+ followers), SwimSwam Facebook (with 727,000+ fans) and @SwimSwamNEWS on Instagram (with 437,000 followers). We’ve learned that Swim Camps are important to our audience. They like knowing what Swim Camps are available in our big swimming family.