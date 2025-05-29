SEC Finalist Aaron Gasiewicz Transferring From Kentucky To Alabama

2025 SEC finalist Aaron Gasiewicz will transfer to Alabama beginning in the 2025-2026 school year. Gasiewicz spent his freshman and sophomore seasons at Kentucky and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Gasiewicz arrived in fall 2023 and scored as a freshman at the 2024 SEC Championships. There he swam to a 3:49.10 in the 400 IM to earn him a spot in the ‘C’ final before finishing 24th in finals. He also swam to a personal best 1:46.02 200 fly for 26th and a 2:01.65 in the 200 breast for 35th. In March 2024, he swam a personal best 1:46.99 200 IM and a 2:00.11 200 breast at the CSCAA National Invite Championships.

Returning for his sophomore season, Gasiewicz swam to numerous lifetime best times at 2025 SECs. He scored in the 200 IM with a 23rd place finish in a 1:44.71 as well as a 24th place finish in the 200 fly (1:44.22). He swam to a 3:49.69 in the 400 IM for 28th.

Gasiewicz’s best SCY times are:

200 fly: 1:44.18

200 IM: 1:44.71

400 IM: 3:49.10

200 breast: 2:00.11

The Alabama men finished 6th out of 11 teams at the 2025 SEC Championships, notably higher than 9th place Kentucky. Charlie Hawke led the way with 67 points including a 3rd place finish in the 200 free.

Based on his best times, Gasiewicz helps bring depth to the fly and IM events. He would have been 2nd on the roster in both the 200 fly and 200 IM this past season as Tommy Hagar was the fastest on the team in both events and the only finalist in either event at SECs. Hagar just finished his sophomore season so the two will enter this fall as juniors.