Concordia Irvine, After Cutting Programs Citing Costs, Invests $25.5M Into Athletic Facilities

As we reported last week, Concordia University Irvine in California announced the elimination of four athletic programs: men’s and women’s swimming & diving and men’s and women’s tennis. All four cuts will take effect at the end of this school year.

While the university attributed the decision to rising operational costs and facility limitations, that rationale appears to conflict with other developments. In the same window the cuts were announced, the school reaffirmed its commitment to the remaining athletic programs in a separate email—detailing a $25.5 million investment in athletic infrastructure.

In its original public statement, Concordia wrote, “University leadership, in partnership with the Department of Athletics, determined that the current model is not sustainable in the midst of increasing operational costs, facility limitations, and significant changes in the collegiate athletics landscape.”

But in an email to athletes in unaffected sports, university leadership struck a very different tone: “I want to reassure you that your program remains secure and a vital part of our campus community. More than that, I want to emphasize the tremendous commitment the university continues to make to Golden Eagles Athletics.”

The email went on, “We are currently in the midst of a major $17.5 million construction project that includes a new 19,000-square foot facility featuring a state-of-the-art weight room, locker rooms, and modern training room space. This facility represents our belief in the future of our athletic programs and our student-athletes.”

It continued, “In addition, the university has invested over $8 million in upgrades to our baseball, softball, and soccer/track/lacrosse facilities—including the installation of lights on each of our outdoor fields. These enhancements are not just physical improvements—they are a reflection of our belief in your potential and our commitment to giving you the tools and environment to succeed at the highest level.”

The contrast between the stated reasons for the cuts and the $25.5 million upgrade to athletic facilities has raised questions from athletes, alumni, and observers—particularly regarding swimming, which trains off-campus at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center and places minimal operational and facility demands on the school, despite those being cited as primary reasons for its elimination.

Student-athletes impacted by the cuts will retain their scholarships if they choose to remain enrolled. According to federal data, the swimming program had 23 men and 25 women this season, finishing 6th on the women’s side and 4th on the men’s at the PCSC Championship meet.

Concordia, a private, Lutheran-affiliated school with 1,474 undergraduates, transitioned from the NAIA to full NCAA Division II membership in 2017. Varsity athletes make up nearly a third of the student body. With these cuts, the athletics department is reduced to 20 varsity programs (counting all track & field disciplines separately) and continues not to field a varsity football team.

The swimming program joins Union Commonwealth University in Kentucky and fellow California school Cal Poly as programs eliminated this summer.