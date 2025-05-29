Colorado State Finalist Ava Zadigian to Swim for University of North Texas Starting Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Colorado high school state finalist Ava Zadigian has announced her commitment to swim for the University of North Texas beginning in the fall of 2025.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University Of North Texas to continue my academic and athletic career at the Division 1 level! A huge thanks to coach Brittany and Coach Justin for giving me this opportunity! Thank you to My family and all my coaches for getting me to this point! GOD IS SO GOOD! Go mean green!!”

A Colorado native, Zadigian is finishing up her senior year at Cherokee Trail High School in Aurora, where she has been a member of the varsity swimming and diving team for the past two years. Prior to attending Cherokee Trail, she was at Grandview High School and competed for the school’s team for one season.

Zadigian wrapped up her high school swimming career in February with a series of strong performances at the CHSAA 5A State Championship. She placed 8th in the 100 back in 57.83 (57.73 altitude adjusted) and 12th in the 200 IM in 2:10.87 (2:09.67 altitude adjusted). She also helped her team to a 6th-place finish in the 200 medley relay, throwing down a time of 26.59 in the backstroke leg.

A versatile competitor in the pool, Zadigian currently trains year-round with Highlands Ranch Aquatics, where she excels in backstroke, breaststroke and IM.

Zadigian competed at Speedo Sectionals – Austin back in March, turning in a handful of personal best times. She posted a lifetime best 55.86 in the 100 back, placing 11th overall and landing a Futures cut, as well as in the 50 free (25.06) and 200 breast (2:22.91). Zadigian also contested the 200 back (2:07.32), 100 breast (1:07.89), 100 fly (58.85) and 200 IM (2:12.09).

Best Times SCY

100 back – 55.86

200 back – 2:03.50

100 breast – 1:06.58

200 breast – 2:22.91

200 IM – 2:08.78

A Division I Mid-Major program, North Texas competes in the American Athletic Conference; the women’s team placed 5th out of six teams at the conference championships in February. Based on the results from the 2025 championship, Zadigian would have landed in the B-final in the 100 back and in the C-final in the 200 back, 100 breast and 200 breast, setting her up to be a key contributor early on.

Outside of swimming, Zadigian plans to major in journalism with a focus on sports broadcasting.

Zadigian is North Texas’s only confirmed commitment for the women’s team next fall, giving her a lot of room to make a splash when she joins the team.

