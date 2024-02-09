SEC Distributing $51.3 Million Per School For 2022-23 Fiscal Year

The SEC announced Thursday that $741 million of total revenue was divided among its 14 universities for the 2022-23 fiscal year — an average of about $51.3 million per school, excluding bowl expenses paid by participants.

That $51.3 average distribution per school is up from $49.9 million in 2021-22 and more than double the $20.8 million paid out a decade prior in 2012-13. Last year’s figure was also more than the revenue of all but 67 athletic departments at the Division I level.

The total distribution figure accounts for revenue from television deals, football bowl games, the College Football Playoff, the SEC Football Championship, SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, and NCAA Championships. It does not include an additional $8.1 million of NCAA and SEC grants split among the 14 member schools.

“SEC member universities are proud to support thousands of student-athletes who participate in broad-based athletics programs across the league,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. “SEC universities are committed to providing a high-level experience for all of our participants through an impactful and life-changing college experience that includes world-class support in coaching, training, academic counseling, medical care, mental health support, nutrition, life-skills development and post-eligibility healthcare coverage for student-athletes.”

The SEC’s new television deal with ESPN doesn’t begin until this year, meaning we won’t see the impact of that 10-year, $7.1 billion contract ($710 million annually) reflected in the conference’s revenue distribution until January or February of 2026.

The SEC also announced a partnership with the Big Ten recently in which the two powerhouse conferences will share a “joint advisory group” that will act as a consultant of sorts. Leaders were careful not to call their cooperation an “alliance” after the Big Ten’s last partnership with the ACC and Pac 12 ended with the collapse of the latter conference.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel speculated that the SEC and Big Ten’s joint advisory group could be used to help facilitate a settlement in House v. NCAA, and perhaps even chart a new path forward for revenue sharing in college sports. Billions of dollars in damages are at stake in House v. NCAA, which could be settled this spring before a scheduled trial next January.

“A settlement and some sort of revenue share could help encourage action from federal lawmakers, who have thus far made little tangible progress toward voting on the type of bill the NCAA and its members say they need,” Thamel wrote. “The settlement as a bridge to federal help is an idea being discussed, and it’s one the SEC and Big Ten appear set to dig in on once they determine which members — presidents, chancellors, and athletic directors — will make up the advisory group.”