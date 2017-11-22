Scottsdale’s Kelly Huffer Sends Verbal Commitment to Navy

Kelly Huffer from Phoenix, Arizona has announced her verbal commitment to the United States Naval Academy for the 2018-19 season. She will join Madison Milbert, Martina Thomas, and Sarah Sorensen in the Navy class of 2022.

“I committed to the Naval Academy because it is a school unlike any other and I know I am going to have an incredible experience there. I can’t wait to swim, study, and eventually serve for the Navy. Beat Army!”

Huffer swims for Scottsdale Aquatic Club and Chaparral High School in Phoenix. She is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American with an Olympic Trials cut in the 200 fly (2:13.59). She also excels in IM and distance freestyle. At the 2017 Arizona High School Division II State Meet at the beginning of November, Huffer won the 200 IM (2:03.23, a PB by several tenths) and the 100 fly (55.85).

While most of her best LCM times come from her sophomore summer, nearly all her top SCY times were swum during her junior year. That includes 500/1000/1650 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 100/200 fly, and 400 IM. Huffer will bring some big times to the Patriot League. Her PBs would have been an A finalist for Navy at the 2017 conference championship in the 500 free, 100/200 fly, and 200/400 IM. Furthermore, her top times would have won Patriot League titles in the 400 IM and 200 fly, with a conference meet record in the latter.

Some of her top yard times:

200 fly: 1:57.81

100 fly: 55.28

200 IM: 2:03.23

400 IM: 4:16.54

500 free: 4:54.08

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].