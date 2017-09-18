GHSA 6-7A 100 Back State Champion Sarah Sorensen Verbally Commits to Navy

Pope High School senior Sarah Sorensen, from Marietta, Georgia, has verbally committed to swim for the United States Naval Academy beginning in the fall of 2018.

“very excited to announce that I have committed to swim at the United States Naval Academy! I am so grateful for the opportunity to serve and join such an amazing team! ⚓️ GO NAVY BEAT ARMY!!”

A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Sorensen is the reigning Georgia 6-7A state champion in the 100 back, having won with 55.88 at the 2017 GHSA 6-7 A State Swimming & Diving Meet. She also took 4th in the 100 free (51.11) and contributed to Pope’s runner-up 200 free relay and fourth-place 200 medley relay. Sorensen is a captain of her high school team, and holds the 50/100 free, 100 back, 200 medley relay, and 200 free relay records at Pope High School.

Sorensen swims year-round for Stingrays Swimming, and will join club teammate Lauren O’Malley at Navy. At Southern Premier Championships in March, she was an A finalist in the 50 free and 200 back, and a B finalist in the 100 free. She also competed in the 200 free and led off a slew of Stingray relays. Sorensen wrapped up her long course season at Summer Junior Nationals, where she competed in the 50/100 free and 100/200 back.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 2:00.34

100 back – 55.88

50 back – 26.60

50 free – 23.41

100 free – 50.63

200 free – 1:53.82

