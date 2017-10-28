MIAA Division I State Champ Madison Milbert Verbally Commits to Navy

Madison Milbert, a senior at Silver Lake Regional High School in Kingston, Massachusetts has announced her intent to swim for Navy in the class of 2022, where she will join verbal commits Martina Thomas and Sarah Sorensen. Milbert, who also played softball in high school, will be a second-generation NCAA D1 swimmer; her father Scott Milbert swam for the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.

“I am beyond excited to announce my official decision to swim for and study at the United States Naval Academy. I’m tremendously grateful to have been given the opportunity to pursue a world renowned education and improve my swimming abilities while preparing to become an officer in the US Navy. I would like to send a huge thank you out to my amazingly supportive parents and coaches, I wouldn’t have been able to get to where I am without them.”

Milbert is the defending Massachusetts D1 State Champion in the 100 back, which she won with 56.99 at the 2017 MIAA Winter Girls’ State Division 1 Championships, becoming the first state swim champion in Silver Lake school history. She also placed second in the 200 IM (2:07.66), swam the backstroke leg (27.48) on the runner-up 200 medley relay, and led off the 7th-place 400 free relay (55.56), all of which helped the 4-member Silver Lake girls’ team achieve a fourth-place team finish at the State Championships.

Milbert swims year-round for Kingfish Swimming, where she specializes in back, IM and middle-distance freestyle. She swam the 200 free, 100/200 back, and 200 IM both at Ithaca Sectionals as a wrap-up to short-course season, and at Geneva Futures this summer to close out long-course season. At New England LSC Senior Long Course Championships she added the 100 free and 800 free to the lineup, and secured PBs in the 100 free and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

100 Back – 56.99

200 Back – 2:02.70

200 Free – 1:52.88

200 IM – 2:07.66

First state swim champion in school history! Madison Milbert pic.twitter.com/9wcVPveomK — SL Athletics (@SLakeathletics) March 10, 2017

