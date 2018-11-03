Scott, Mulcare Win Three Events Each As USC Sweeps ASU At Home

USC vs Arizona State

Friday, November 2, 2018

Los Angeles, California

Uytengsu Aquatics Center

Full Meet Results (PDF)

Women’s Score: USC 168, ASU 121

Men’s Score: USC 173, ASU 126

The USC Trojans swept the Arizona State Sun Devils in their first home dual meet of the season on Friday, as the women move to 2-0 and the men 1-0. The women outscored ASU 168-121, while the men topped the Sun Devils 173-126.

Women’s Meet

USC senior Riley Scott led the way for them with three victories on the women’s side, claiming the 100 breast (1:01.28), 200 breast (2:12.43) and 400 IM (4:18.02). Both breaststroke events were 1-2-3 sweeps for the Trojans, with freshman Isa Odgers (1:02.48, 2:12.50) and sophomore Maggie Aroesty (1:02.54, 2:14.16) taking 2nd and 3rd respectively in both. Scott’s 400 IM was technically scored as exhibition (as the Trojans had wrapped the meet up by then), so ASU’s Chloe Isleta (4:18.68) was awarded the winner points.

Junior Louise Hansson, sophomore Marta Ciesla and senior Maddie Wright also had multiple individual wins for USC, each picking up two. Hansson, the reigning NCAA champion in the 100 fly, swept the 100 (53.35) and 200 backstrokes (1:56.50), with Arizona State’s Isleta taking 2nd in both. Wright won the 100 (53.92) and 200 fly (1:56.13), and Ciesla won the 50 (22.77) and 100 free (50.88).

Also winning individually for the Trojans was senior Elizabeth Stinson in the 1000 free (10:02.89), junior Tatum Wade in the 200 free (1:48.00), and diver Naomi Gowlett in the 1-meter (officially exhibition).

Hansson, Scott, sophomore Caitlin Tycz and Ciesla also combined to win the 200 medley relay at the beginning of the meet in a time of 1:40.44 over ASU’s 1:42.58, while the Sun Devils won the meet closing 400 free relay in 3:26.54. USC’s ‘A’ team was disqualified (once again swimming exhibition).

Sophomore Emma Nordin was the lone individual swimming winner for ASU, going 1-2 with freshman teammate Erica Laning (4:56.63) in the 500 free in a time of 4:54.51. They also had a diving win from Ashley McCool (332.85) in the 3-meter.

Men’s Meet

Just like how Scott swept the breaststrokes and also won the 200 IM for the women, senior Patrick Mulcare did the same for the USC men except with a sweep of the backstrokes.

Mulcare won the 100 (47.51) and 200 back (1:44.01), both over runner-up Zachary Poti of ASU, and he also won the 200 IM in 1:48.35 over Sun Devil Grant House (1:51.38).

Freshman Victor Johansson and senior Carsten Vissering had two wins apiece as well for the Trojans, with Johansson running away with the 1650 free (15:17.22) and also winning the 500 (4:24.25), and Vissering swept the breaststrokes in 53.13 and 2:01.26 respectively. Junior diver Henry Fusaro also had a pair of wins in the 1-meter (373.13) and 3-meter (374.70).

Also winning for USC was freshman Alexei Sancov in the 200 free (1:36.64) and junior Mark Jurek in the 200 fly (1:48.89). Sancov also had a pair of runner-up finishes in the 100 free and 100 fly. The team of Mulcare, Vissering, Alex Valente and Nikola Miljenic also combined to win the 200 medley relay by half a second in 1:27.34.

Sophomore Evan Carlson had two of four Sun Devil wins on the meet, sweeping the sprint freestyles with showings of 19.89 and 44.06 in the 50 and 100. Also winning was freshman Khalil Fonder in the 100 fly (48.33), and their 400 free relay team. Carlson had a 44.24 lead-off and Poti split 44.17 swimming 3rd as they went 2:57.83 to edge USC’s 2:57.96.