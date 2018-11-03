Tennessee Sweeps Wisconsin and Purdue behind 3 Erika Brown Wins

Tennessee vs. Wisconsin vs. Purdue

November 2nd, 2018

SCY, Triple Dual format

West Lafayette, Indiana

Meet Results

Men’s Team Scores: Tennessee M def. Wisconsin M 204-96 Purdue M def. Wisconsin M 162.50-136.50 Tennessee M def. Purdue M 200-98

Women’s Team Scores: Tennessee W def. Wisconsin W 206.50-92.50 Purdue W def. Wisconsin W 155-140 Tennessee W def. Purdue W 188-110



The Tennessee Volunteers rolled in to Big Ten country on Friday and swept Purdue and Wisconsin in West Lafayette, dominating the team scores by huge margins in both the men’s and the women’s meets.

In the rubber-matchup, the Purdue women snuck by the Wisconsin women by 15 points, while the Purdue men won by a similar 16-point margin over the Wisconsin men.

For the Tennessee women, junior Erika Brown came away with 3 individual wins, plus a key butterfly split of 23.37 on Tennessee’s winning 200 medley relay. Besides that relay swim, she won the 100 back (53.02), 100 free (49.43), and 100 fly (52.72). That’s her first 100 back of the season, her best 100 free of the season by half-a-second, and her best 100 fly by a quarter-of-a-second.

The highlight of the day for the Purdue women was the performance of Malaysian-born breaststroker Jinq En Phee, who won the 100 breaststroke in 1:01.39, was the only sub-28 breaststroke split in the 200 medley relay (27.99), and finished 2nd in the 200 breast in 2:17.02. Her 100 time was more than a second faster that she swam pre-invite last season, and her 200 was more than two-and-a-half seconds better than her pre-invite best last season.

Wisconsin’s star female swimmer Beata Nelson picked up the Badgers’ first win of the day by winning the 200 back in 1:54.95 – winning by almost 4 seconds. That’s the 6th-best performance in the country this season, though Nelson has actually been faster (3rd as a performer) with a 1:54.76 3 weeks ago against Minnesota.

Nelson also swam the fly leg, almost as fast as Brown, on Wisconsin’s 200 medley relay, which touched first (1:39.67), but were DQ’ed.

Wisconsin’s Megan Doty won the women’s 200 IM in 2:00.60, a nail-biter, come-from-behind win over Tennessee’s Alexis Yager, who was 2nd in 2:00.62.

Other Women’s Winners:

Women’s 1 meter diving – Emily Bretscher, Purdue – 304.75

Women’s 1000 free – Emily Meckstroth, Purdue – 10:04.42

Women’s 200 free – Trude Rothrock, Tennessee – 1:49.43

Women’s 200 fly – Meghan Small, Tennessee – 1:59.48

Women’s 50 free – Maddy Banic, Tennessee – 22.77

Women’s 200 back – Beata Nelson, Wisconsin – 1:54.95

Women’s 200 breast – Emily Sykes, Tennessee – 2:16.44

Women’s 500 free – Amanda Nunan, Tennessee – 4:51.40

Women’s 3 meter diving – Emily Bretscher, Purdue – 362.85

Women’s 200 IM – Megan Doty, Wisconsin – 2:00.60

Women’s 400 free relay – Tennessee – 3:21.13

The Tennessee men’s swimmers were led by US Open Water National Teamer Taylor Abbott, who won the longest event on offer on Friday – the 1000 free – in 9:06.15. That jumps him up to 10th in the country this season. But his quality is a known quantity – the even better story was the performance of Purdue junior Nick McDowell. He finished 2nd in the 1000 free in a lifetime best of 9:09.14. He now ranks 16th in the NCAA this season.

Abbott would later double-up with a win in the 500 free with a 4:26.16: a two-second margin over teammate Sam Rice.

The defending NCAA platform champion Colin Zeng also added two wins to the team’s total, sweeping the 1-meter and 3-meter events.

Overall, Tennessee’s men won 12 of 16 events, with Wisconsin winning 3 and Purdue 1. Two of those wins for the Wisconsin men came from MJ Mao, a Hawaiian native. He pulled off a rare double by winning the 100 breaststroke (54.67) and 100 fly (48.60).

Other Men’s Winners: