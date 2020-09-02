Scotland Has Soft Reopening While England Faces Leisure Pool Crisis

As reported earlier this month, after 23 weeks of lockdown, Scotland’s swimmers were able to return to the water as of August 31st.

While some elites, such as those training at the University of Stirling, were granted a special exception, the bulk of Scottish age groupers and leisure swimmers were left dry since pools shut down one-by-one staring in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Scottish government originally put out a day of September 14th for when aquatic athletes would be able to get back to doing what they love, but advocacy and data rendered the decision to push the date up to Monday of this week.

To mark the milestone, Euan Lowe, CEO of Scottish Swimming kept things in perspective, stating, “While it is great that some pools can re-open from today, we know that there is a phased approach being applied to pool re-opening in different areas. It’s a step in the right direction for those who are lucky enough to swim today but we look forward to many more of our members getting ‘back to the water’ over the coming weeks.”

Today, sportscotland announced the release of a £1.5m (($1.995m USD) COVID Support Fund to support Scotland’s sporting system

The Scottish Governing Bodies Forum, which includes Scottish Swimming, responded to the funding as follows, “this timely statement recognises that whilst progress has been made with the re-opening of sports facilities across Scotland, this does not mean a full restart of sport as we know it and that many sports, particularly those reliant on accessing indoor sports facilities for Club training and competition, face a much slower return as local Trusts and leisure operators take a cautious and phased approach to the re-opening of their facilities.

“We want to see more progress made in line with the latest public health guidance at all levels of sport, to ensure that clubs and local communities have access to facilities. The SGB Forum continues working with partners across the sporting system including sportscotland, the Scottish Government and Local Authorities and Local Trusts to bring about the safe return of sport, and is committed to ensuring that all of Scotland’s sports club members, volunteers and communities can access critical and much loved sporting and physical activity opportunities as soon as possible.

“However, whilst there is a clear desire from all partners to reopen facilities and get our sports into these facilities as quickly as is safely possible, the ongoing difficulties presented by COVID-19, including facility staff on furlough, training requirements and venue remodelling to comply with social distancing measures, means that it is unlikely that all venues will be able to reopen fully for some time to come.

“In the meantime, as a sector, we need the support, understanding and backing of all our Clubs and Members now more than ever as we work to protect the rich sporting fabric of our nation and strive to bring sporting activity back to being at the heart of our Scottish communities once more.”

The situation in Scotland aligns with that of England, with Swim England Chief Executive Jane Nickerson revealing a new report that one in five swimming pools will permanently close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The report was published by Community Leisure UK along with its plea for urgent funding to be invested in leisure facilities so more can eventually reopen following their prolonged shut-downs.

The report also highlights that up to 7,000 leisure sector jobs are at risk and a further 6,000 roles confirmed for redundancy.

Nickerson said, “As well as pools being the home to thousands of swimming, artistic swimming, diving and water polo clubs, we know that being active in the water helps people’s physical and mental health, improves community cohesion and reduces pressure on the NHS.

“Every pool that remains shut or that is forced to close makes it harder and harder for our network of clubs across all our disciplines to survive.

“If facilities remain closed, there will also be many swim schools, swimming teachers, lifeguards and facility staff worrying about when, or even if, they will have a job to go back to.

“We’re working day and night to support our workforce and the clubs that have been made temporarily homeless by pool closures and we won’t stop the fight for the #SaveLeisure funding our sector needs to protect as many pools as we can.”

We already reported how the storied Ponds Forge Interioantall Sports Center will remain closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic impacts.

The not-for-profit management company Sheffield City Trust (SCT), which manages Ponds Forge among its 13 fitness and leisure venues across the region, says the financial implication of the pandemic is forcing the organization to make some difficult decisions.

In addition to Ponds Forge remaining closed until further notice, 300 jobs are also on the chopping block.