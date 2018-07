Schwimmst du, um zu gewinnen – oder nicht zu verlieren?

Life Time Athletic Mount Laurel Hires John Carroll as New Head Coach John Carroll spent the last 30+ years as the head coach of the Jersey Wahoos.

SwimSwam Pulse: 76% Betting On American Legacy in Men’s 100 Back More than three-quarters of voters expressed confidence that the Americans would keep their historic levels of dominance in the men’s 100 backstroke, with no other country getting more than 11% of the total votes.

2018 U.S. Nationals Preview: Ress Leads 50 Back Field Of Wildcards With a healthy mix of veterans and newcomers, the 50 back is still Justin Ress’ to lose.

Taylor Ruck Only Entered In Freestyle Events At Canadian Trials Taylor Ruck has only entered the 50, 100 and 200 free events for the Canadian Pan Pac Trials.

Sweden Announces Qualifying Criteria for 2018 Short Course Worlds Sarah Sjostrom didn’t race at the 2016 World Short Course Championships, but in 2014 she won 3 gold medals.

Olivia Bray Drops 2:10.6 200 Fly At NBAC Mid-Summer Classic 16-year-old Olivia Bray swam the 8th fastest time in the U.S. in the women’s 200 fly at the NBAC Mid-Summer Classic.